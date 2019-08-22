What is the *actual* greatest BBC children’s series of all time?

It’s not unusual for arguments to break out on Twitter – it’s practically what it’s for. But a recent post from CBBC’s official Twitter account, dividing a collection of their best-known shows into tiers of quality, sparked some seriously impassioned debate.

Advertisement

Did we get it right? pic.twitter.com/iz4wsRe7lK — CBBC (@cbbc) August 21, 2019

Did you get it right? No, CBBC. No, you did not.

Soon, the public and celebrity fans alike were piling in to tell CBBC what a mess they’d made of the poll. ChuckleVision at Mid tier? Why the shade to NewsRound? And why is flippin’ 50:50 so high?!

Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon, journalist/news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Radio 1 DJ Greg James all had their say…

TRACY BEAKER SHOULD BE LEGEND TIER WHY WOULD U DO MY GAL TRACE LIKE THIS CBBC!!!!!!!!!! Outrage!!!!!!! — Lucy Fallon (@lufallon) August 21, 2019

No you didn’t. Spectacularly stupid — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) August 21, 2019

Delete your account for not giving Chuckle Vision a god-like tier of it’s own. The BBC would have died without that show. Also, you’re high if you’re putting Newsround down there. And don’t get me started on Backshall’s position. This is a disgrace. — Greg James (@gregjames) August 21, 2019

Soon, even the stars themselves waded in, with Tracey Beaker actress Dani Harmer and ChuckleVision’s Paul Chuckle lamenting their shows’ placing in the list.

The people may forgive you! But it will take time! It’s still very raw ????????????xxx https://t.co/AgXsmnuRBJ — Dani Harmer (@DaniHarmer) August 22, 2019

No actually you didn’t in my opinion @cbbc get it right #Chucklevision 294 episodes over 21 years #GetVoting https://t.co/QXT4HZn117 — Paul Chuckle (@PaulChuckle2) August 21, 2019

Something had to be done to resolve the crisis and we here at RadioTimes.com have decided to step up, to give you, the people, your chance to vote for the greatest BBC children’s series OF ALL TIME.

Below, we’ve compiled a long list of 100 shows to choose from. The only unbreakable rule in compiling our list: no imports from outside Britain (which means no Arthur, Thundercats or Mysterious Cities of Gold), with every series listing having to be at least a UK co-production.

Advertisement

Now’s your chance to help crown the *real* greatest BBC kids show… so what are you waiting for? Get voting!