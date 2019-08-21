Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who is David Atherton on the Great British Bake Off? Meet the GBBO 2019 contestant with survival skills

Who is David Atherton on the Great British Bake Off? Meet the GBBO 2019 contestant with survival skills

Will David's Bear Grylls baking skills secure him a Hollywood handshake, and potentially the win?

Bake Off 8

David’s job as an international health adviser has taken him all around the world, and now he’s landed in Welford Park to compete in the new series of The Great British Bake Off.

Advertisement

With a passion for bread-making, a favourite for Paul hollywood, how long will he last in the famous white tent when pitted against 12 other bakers?

David Atherton: Key facts 

Name: David Atherton

Age: 36

From: London

Occupation: International health adviser

Twitter: @nomadbakerdavid

Instagram: @nomadbakerdavid

Who is David Atherton?

The 36-year-old Yorkshire native never had shop-bought loaves while growing up. His mother was an avid home baker who never left her family without freshly baked bread.

Through his job as an international health adviser, David has been able to travel the world, and it was in Malawi that he learned to use his skills even without equipment, building an oven out of an oil drum and figuring out how to steam cook a cake over a village fire.

Although he has developed a broad repertoire while preparing for the show, he is not fussed with fancy, colourful icings and prefers robust flavours and good, solid bakes.

David has been a massive fan of the show since the first series. “I have watched Bake Off from the start, and I have daydreamed so many times walking to work about being in it for such a long time,” he said. “When I got accepted it was such a mixture of emotions.  Then I thought this is really crazy, am I good enough, will I have enough time to practice?

“You feel like royalty walking into the tent, you have a runner looking after you, bringing you drinks. It’s very different to ordinary life, and a fantastic experience.”

David thinks his pottery class will be the most surprised to see him on the show. “I bring bakes to the class each week and they kept encouraging me to apply,” he said.

When is the Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will return as judges for the 10th series, alongside presenting duo Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

The show will start on Channel 4 at 8pm on 27th August, with the bakers keeping us company for 10 weeks.

A fashion designer, a veterinary surgeon and a theatre manager are also in the mix to compete for the coveted Bake Off trophy.

Read more about The Great British Bake Off

Advertisement

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

Bake Off 8
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Bake Off Alice (Channel 4)

Who is Alice Fevronia from Bake Off? Meet the GBBO 2019 contestant and geography teacher

Bake Off Amelia (Channel 4)

Who is Amelia Le Bruin from Bake Off? Meet the GBBO 2019 contestant with a northern soul

Bake off cast 2019

Meet The Great British Bake Off 2019 contestants: From a fashion designer to vet, to theatre manager

Noel and Dandi Standing with Paul and Prue sitting

Bake Off viewers are passionately divided over the concept of chocolate crumpets