Who is Dan Chambers from Bake Off? Meet the GBBO 2019 contestant from Rotherham

Self-taught baker Dan will be hoping to make it a double for Rotherham by following in the footsteps of 2018 champ Rahul Mandal.

Advertisement

The support worker, 32, will show off his baking skills when the 10th series of the Great British Bake Off kicks off later this month.

Find out more about Dan and the other 12 contestants on this year’s GBBO.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Dan Chambers: Key facts

Name: Dan Chambers

Age: 32

From: Rotherham

Occupation: Support worker

Twitter: @DanCBakes

Instagram: @dancbakes

Who is Dan Chambers?

Dan only got seriously into baking at the age of 21, in an attempt to impress his girlfriend with a themed birthday cake. And it must have worked because they’re now married, with Dan even baking their wedding cake.

His parents’ teachings hold a fond place in Dan’s memory. His army chef dad used to teach him how to bake and plaid bread after school, and his mother taught him her famous Victoria sponge recipe.

“I have been trying for a few years now, so finally I am here,” he said. “It’s absolutely crazy, really amazing, I was so adamant to get on, it’s very hard to describe the feelings, all strange and surreal. And then when you are in the tent it all feels normal pretty quickly.

“The first time I saw the white peaks of the tent it gave me butterflies, but also you feel so excited at the same time.”

When is the Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?

The 10th series of GBBO will start on Tuesday 27th August at 8pm. For 10 weeks you can tune in with the bakers on Channel 4.

Other amateur bakers include a lorry driver, a veterinary surgeon and a first-time novelist.

Last year judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood crowned Rahul Mandal the winner after a tight final against Ruby Bhogal and Kim-Joy.

Read more about The Great British Bake Off