Second series of David Tennant comedy drama There She Goes will air on BBC 2

Touching BBC comedy drama There She Goes, starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes, will return for a second series.

Based on the real-life experiences of writer Shaun Pye – whose daughter was born with an extremely rare and currently undiagnosed chromosomal disorder – the show follows the day-to-day life of Rosie (Miley Locke), who has a severe learning disability.

Set 18 months after the first series, the second will see Tennant reprise his role as dad Simon while Jessica Hynes returns to play mother Emily. Young actor Edan Hayhurst will play Emily’s brother Ben once again.

While the first series was broadcast in 2018 on BBC4, the five-part second run will be shown on BBC2.

Speaking about the new series, Shaun Pye said: “The massively positive response to the first series from parents and siblings of children similar to Rosie showed us that while our daughter is one in a trillion, we’re part of something much bigger.

“Sarah and I feel very proud to be able to tell more of our daughter’s story… or to put it more accurately, write down all the loveable, infuriating, beautiful, crazy stuff she does.”

According to the BBC, transmission date for There She Goes will be announced “in due course”.