When is Channel 4 comedy Home back on TV?

Welcome Home to Channel 4’s new sitcom about a Syrian asylum-seeker who hides himself in the boot of a car at a petrol station in Calais – and ends up at Katy, Peter and John’s suburban home in Dorking.

Will there be a second series of Home?

Yes! In August 2019, Channel 4 announced it had commissioned a second series of the sitcom.

Writer and star Rufus Jones said: “I’m absolutely made up that Channel 4 have allowed us to continue charting Sami’s journey through our quite operatically dysfunctional society. Sami will strap on his sandals and show us more of what makes our country ridiculous, tough and – just occasionally – great.

“That’s all the information I can give you right now. The response to series one has been rather overwhelming and – on a personal note – the chance to work with Adam Tandy, David Sant, Rebekah, Oaklee and Youssef again is a dream come true. Yalla!”

When is Home back on Channel 4?

The first series launched on Tuesday 5th March at 9:45pm on Channel 4.

An air date for the second series has yet to be announced – watch this space!

Is there a trailer for Home?

Yep, here you go…

What is Home about?

What happens when you return from a family holiday to France and open the boot to find a Syrian refugee where your luggage was supposed to be?

That’s the situation facing new couple Peter (Rufus Jones) and Katy (Rebekah Staton) when they get back to Dorking from their first family holiday with Katy’s young son John, who has spent the journey from Calais winding up his would-be stepdad.

Their unexpected passenger is a bloke called Sami (Youssef Kerkour) who hopes to claim asylum in Britain.

According to Channel 4’s official synopsis, “Home follows the experience of Sami, a Syrian refugee who enters Britain illegally to claim asylum. Living in with Peter, Katy and John, Sami and his adoptive family discover and come to terms with what a home really means.”

Aside from starring as Brexit-supporting anti-immigrant stepdad Peter, Rufus Jones also wrote the six-part series.

He said in a statement: “I’m made up that Channel 4 have allowed me to tell this story, alongside a very special cast and crew. It has become something of a passion project. If you’re only going to invite one refugee into your house this year, make it this one. Actually, make it a real one, then this one. Thanks.”

Who stars in Home?

Rebekah Staton plays Katy

Who is Katy? A secondary school teacher and mum-of-one who has recently separated from her cheating husband. She has recently begun a relationship with a bloke called Peter who has already moved in.

What else has Rebekah Staton been in? The actress has previously starred in Raised by Wolves, Ordinary Lies, Spy, and Pulling.

Rufus Jones plays Peter

Who is Peter? An uptight quantity surveyor and Katy’s new boyfriend. He has so far failed to earn the respect of her son, John.

What else has Rufus Jones been in? He is known for roles including David Wilkes in W1A, and Tom in Camping, and also created and wrote this TV series.

Youssef Kerkour plays Sami

Who is Sami? An asylum-seeker who hid in the boot of Peter’s car at Calais and climbed out in Dorking. He has a wife and child, and used to be a teacher back home in Syria.

What else has Youssef Kerkour been in? The actor has appeared in Nightflyers, Bounty Hunters, Baghdad Central, and Marcella.

Oaklee Pendergast plays John

Who is John? Katy’s son, who remains doubtful about Peter but embraces newcomer Sami with open arms. His father has decided to stop paying for him to go to private school, so this year he’s about to start at the local secondary school where Katy teaches.

What else has Oaklee Pendergast been in? He may be young, but Oaklee Pendergast has already built up an impressive CV including roles as Adam Evans in Marcella, Archie in Camping (alongside his Home co-star Rufus Jones), and Edward in The Woman in Black 2.