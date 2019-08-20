Who is Amelia Le Bruin from Bake Off? Meet the GBBO 2019 contestant with a northern soul

She’s wanted to get into the Great British Bake Off tent since series one, and now Amelia Le Bruin, a sportswear designer from London, is one of the series ten competitors.

24 years old, Amelia’s strengths lie in the intricate cake decorations she learnt from her mother – here’s hoping they’ll be enough to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The third youngest of this year’s 13 contestants, Amelia is banking on her 19 years of baking experience is enough to see her through the contest.

Amelia Le Bruin: Key facts

Name: Amelia Le Bruin

Age: 24

From: Born in Halifax, lives in London

Occupation: Fashion designer

Twitter: @amelialebruin

Instagram: @amelialebruin

Who is Amelia Le Bruin?

Amelia, 24, grew up in Halifax and studied in Leeds and Leicester. Although her father is Caribbean and her mother half-British and half-Polish, Alice’s baking is mostly inspired by her northern roots – this apparently means she believes that freshly farmed produce is essential for a satisfying bake.

She started baking at the young age of five, watching her mum create beautiful cake decorations and learning how to make her own masterpieces.

Amongst her proudest creations is a Madeira and a chocolate sponge she baked for her nephew’s fifth birthday, topped with intricately designed tiger and snow-leopard faces. With a spider on top. Obviously.

She is mostly excited to break the news that she made it into the Bake Off tent to her 6-year-old godson: “That will be the best thing ever. I cannot wait to tell him as he means the world to me, I am bursting to tell him.”

“It was all so much fun, meeting all the bakers, meeting the judges and presenters,”’ she says. “There wasn’t one moment from that first week that I didn’t enjoy. It was magical.”

When is the Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?

The first episode of the news series of The Great British Bake Off will air on Channel 4 on Tuesday 27th August at 8pm. The competition will continue every Thursday at the same time.

Twelve other bakers – including a veterinary surgeon, a theatre manager and a lorry driver – will be competing alongside Amelia to receive the star baker awards handed out by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will be hosting the competition for their third year.

