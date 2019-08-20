Michelle Visage shares first look at Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals
All of this year's celebs, from Saffron Barker to Jamie Laing, are now prepping for the BBC1 launch show
Strictly Come Dancing 2019 is close. Very, very close. In fact, it’s so near our screens that the celebs are already in rehearsal for their first dance of the series.
And by the looks of a new photo shared by contestant and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage, they’re all extremely happy about it. David James is beaming at the back, Jamie Laing has gone full jazz hands and even Mike ‘swimming pool’ Bushell looks sure on his feet.
???? DAY 1 of @bbcstrictly rehearsals and we smashed it!….. Kinda…… CAN'T WAIT FOR MORE! love you ALL! ???? #strictly @iamchrisramsey you were a great partner! @jamo1dj @dev @jamescracknell @jamielaing @karim__zeroual @bbcbreakfast_mikebushell @willbayleytt @alexscott2 @annekariceart @auntiecath17 @theemmabarton @emmaweymouth @saffronbarker
So, when will we see this year’s class in action? Although the BBC hasn’t announced exactly when Strictly Come Dancing will waltz onto our screens, judging by past years it’s likely the competition starts in early September – to be precise, Saturday 7th September seems a likely start date.
The launch show won’t only see the celebs take on their first group dance, but will treat viewers to performances from Kylie Minogue, Mark Ronson and Grammy-award-winning artist YEBBA.
The opening episode will also welcome new judge (and sister to Strictly professional Oti Mabuse) Motsi Mabuse, who replaces Darcey Bussell on the panel. She’ll join regular judges Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas for a special group number with the pros.