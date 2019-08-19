Netflix announces anime He-Man Netflix series

NETFLIX HAS THE POWER…to announce a new He-Man series. The streaming service has joined forces with filmmaker and comedian Kevin Smith for a new anime based on the Mattel action toy.

The new animated series, titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation, will be set after the classic 1980s cartoon that explored the realm of Eternia. The original show saw Prince Adam – an earthling who can transform into He-Man (who was pretty much the same as Adam, but had a slightly deeper voice and donned a Pride-parade-style Knight outfit) – battle the evil forces of archenemy Skeletor.

Get ready for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an animated @netflix show from @ThatKevinSmith that will pick up where the 80s show left off! #MOTU pic.twitter.com/enQyRjGDjs — Masters of the Universe (@MastersOfficial) August 18, 2019

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” Smith said about the announcement.

“In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor!”

He added: “This is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

The original Masters of the Universe series ran from 1983 to 1985, but He-Man has enjoyed subsequent screen outings, including a 1987 film starring Dolph Lundgren. We absolutely cannot recommend you watch its trailer.

The new Netflix series (air date to be announced) is a separate project to the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe movie currently in development by Sony.

Bye for now.