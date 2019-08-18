Peaky Blinders series 5 will open with TWO episodes in one weekend
By order of the BBC, the first two instalments will air on consecutive nights this August Bank Holiday weekend
Not only is the wait for new Peaky Blinders nearly over, but the BBC have announced they’ll be airing the first two episodes on consecutive nights.
Although previously announced that the season opener, titled Black Tuesday, would air on BBC1 9pm, Sunday 25th August, it’s now confirmed that the show’s second episode, called Black Cats, will air 9.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday 26th August (again on BBC1).
This means the two episodes of Peaky Blinders will air after the final instalments of Poldark, which will also air over the same consecutive nights.
Although not confirmed, the third episode of Peaky Blinders is expected to air the following Sunday (1st September).
According to its synopsis, the series opener will focus on the 1929 Wall Street Crash, a financial recession that brings the Shelby family back together.
The series will see Cillian Murphy return to play lead Tommy Shelby, with Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Finn Cole (Michael Gray), Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne) and Helen McCrory (Polly Gray) all set to return.
However, the show will also see a few new faces, including Hunger Games star Sam Claflin, who will play fascist politician Sir Oswald Mosley.
Peaky Blinders series five starts 9pm, Sunday 25th August on BBC1