When does Who Wants to Be A Millionaire return? Air date and what you need to know

Jeremy Clarkson returns as host as the popular ITV quiz show continues into series 34

Jeremy Clarkson in Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is back with more multiple-choice questions, lifelines – and a big cash prize.

Here’s everything you need to to know.

When is Who Wants to Be a Millionaire back on TV?

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will be returning to ITV later this summer, likely with a prime-time slot. We’ll update you as soon as the dates are officially confirmed, so keep checking back.

Will Jeremy Clarkson return as host?

Who wants to be a millionaire?

Yes! Although Chris Tarrant was the original host from 1998 to 2014, former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson stepped in to host the show when it made a comeback in 2018.

This will be Clarkson’s fourth go in that all-important chair, likely bringing his more biting and acerbic commentary with him as he challenges contestants to win £1 million.

Where is Who Wants to Be a Millionaire filmed? 

Since the revival in 2018, Millionaire has been filmed at the Dock10 TV facility in Manchester.

How can I get tickets to Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

As it is pre-recorded in front of a studio audience, tickets are available to the public – there are no recording sessions currently scheduled, but you can register for next time.

