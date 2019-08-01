Strictly Come Dancing confirms Catherine Tyldesley as fifth celebrity in line-up

Catherine Tyldesley will be slipping into her sequins for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, after it was confirmed the actress will be taking part in the show’s 17th season.

The actor, best known for playing Coronation Street’s gobby barmaid Eva Price, was confirmed by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on ITV’s This Morning.

She will be following in the footsteps of her former co-stars Georgia May Foote and Tina O’Brien, who have previously taken to the BBC ballroom.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. I’m a huge fan of the show,” she said.

“It’ll be my biggest challenge to date as I’m not much of a dancer, but I’ve always wanted to learn the skill and the time feels right! I’m nervous as hell but super excited to work with such talented professionals. Hold onto your jazz shoes… mine is sure to be a bumpy/clumsy/fun ride!”

She added: “I love to dance on a night out if I’ve had a couple of drinks and me and Alfie like to dance in the kitchen, but that is it. I’m literally terrified.”

The Strictly Come Dancing line-up is starting to take shape, with Scarborough star Tyldesley the fifth celebrity to have been announced in under 24 hours.

YouTube star Saffron Barker was confirmed earlier today (1st August) on Heart Radio’s Breakfast Show.

The One Show also announced EastEnders star Emma Barton, comedian Chris Ramsey and former England footballer David James will be starring in this series.

Strictly Come Dancing launches later this year on BBC 1