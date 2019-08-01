When is Channel 4’s Sink or Swim on TV? Who’s taking part in the celebrity swimming challenge?

A bunch of famous faces are taking the plunge with a new gruelling celebrity swimming challenge to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C). The celebrities, who either cannot swim, or don’t swim confidently, will take to the water with the final goal of traversing the English Channel.

When is Sink or Swim on TV?

An air date has yet to be announced – we’ll pop it in here as soon as it’s revealed.

Which celebrities will take part in Sink or Swim?

The reality show promises a host of brave non-swimming celebrities including Coronation Street’s Sair Khan, TOWIE’s James Argent and Georgia Kousoulou, and ex-Blue Peter presenter Diane Louise Jordan. The show also welcomes Olympic gold medallists Linford Christie, Tessa Sanderson and Greg Rutherford (unsurprisingly, none of them swam their way to Olympic victory). Other celebrities diving into this challenge are Hollyoaks’ Rachel Adedeji, The Last Leg’s Alex Brooker, and Blue singer Simon Webbe.

The celebrities will be pushed to their limits by Olympic silver medallist Keri-Anne Payne and adventurer Ross Edgley (who became the first person to swim the whole way around Great Britain – no big deal then). Also there to support the famous amateurs in their transformation to Channel-swimmers is Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds.

What is Sink or Swim’s challenge all about?

The celebrities must face their fears and train for the ultimate challenge of swimming the English Channel – all in the name of raising money and awareness for SU2C. Each week, the non-swimming stars will face a qualifying swim-off to progress to the next level of their journey. Channel 4 says that they hope the challenge will encourage non-swimmers of any age to take to the water at a time when one in five British adults cannot swim.