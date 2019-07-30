Anthony Horowitz teases new Foyle’s War series to address “missing year”

Anthony Horowitz has revealed he would be up for writing “one or two” Foyle’s War Christmas specials – or potentially a whole new series.

Advertisement

ITV’s World War II detective drama ran from 2002 to 2007 before heavy persuasion from fans saw it revived in 2010. But after eight series it was finally axed in 2015.

Fans are now calling for a second revival – and Horowitz is on board – after it topped a Radio Times poll on the programmes from this century that magazine readers would most like to see revived.

“I’d certainly be up for a Christmas special or two if anybody asked,” he told Radio Times, before addressing the “missing year” of 1944. “It would actually make a whole series!”

Foyle’s War starred Michael Kitchen as Detective Chief Superintendent Christopher Foyle and Honeysuckle Weeks as his resourceful driver Samantha, with Foyle seeking justice for cases from war profiteering to murders.

“Foyle’s War was a passion project for me from start to finish and I miss it to this day. It really cheers me up to think that Radio Times readers still hold it in such high regard,” Horowitz said.

“I wrote the last episode of Foyle’s War in 2014, but no matter where I am in the world, people still tell me how much it means to them. And the repeats still get high viewing figures.”

Fellow ITV drama, and long-running police series The Bill, came second in the poll, while BBC One spy drama Spooks rounded off the Top 3.

Top 10 Most Missed TV Show of 21st Century:

Foyle’s War, ITV, 2002—15 The Bill, ITV, 1984—2010 Spooks, BBC1 2002–2011 Count Arthur Strong, BBC2/BBC1, 2013-17 Home Fires, ITV, 2015-16 Life On Mars, BBC1, 2006—7 Detectorists, BBC Four, 2014-17 Downton Abbey, ITV, 2010-2015 Phoenix Nights, C4, 2001-2 Happy Valley, BBC 1, 2014-16

A separate online poll conducted by Radio Times saw BBC sitcom Count Arthur Strong come out on top. Written and starring Steve Delaney, the show ran from 2013 to 2017.

Advertisement

The full feature on the poll is on the new issue of Radio Times, on-sale from Tuesday 30th July