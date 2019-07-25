John Barrowman would “absolutely love” to present I’m A Celeb: Extra Camp with Emily Atack

I’m a Celeb’s spin-off show Extra Camp may be down two hosts with the departure of Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash, but we think we’ve found one suitable replacement: John Barrowman.

The actor, presenter and former campmate on the ITV reality series last year recently told RadioTimes.com he’d leap at the chance to present the show, due to air later this year.

“I’d love to do it – absolutely!” he said. “I had a ball in the jungle! And I’ve said that I would go back at the drop of a hat if they did an all-star version. I really enjoyed my time in there – yes, if ITV wanted me to host the after show, I’d be more than happy to do it!”

And Barrowman already has a co-host in mind, saying he’d want to present alongside friend and former campmate Emily Atack, alongside current Extra Camp presenter Joel Dommet. “With us three, I could be the maturity and they could be the fun. We’d have a nice balance and I think that could work,” he explained.

The Doctor Who star came third in the 2018 version of the ITV creepy-crawly competition, finishing behind Inbetweeners actor Emily Atack and winner Harry Redknapp. After exiting the jungle, Barrowman and Atack hosted several editions of This Morning in 2019, covering for usual hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Atack also recently announced she will be co-presenting a new dating show with Dommet called Singletown.

Even if we don’t see Barrowman join the Extra Camp team, it’s likely we’ll see him in a reality show soon, the star saying he’s “always game for these kind of things”.

“I’m not one of those actors who says ‘oh no, it’s deeming to the craft!’ F*** that! If I’m asked to do something and I think it’s fun, I’ll go ahead and do it! I’d go back and give Dancing on Ice a try again if they asked me to. Under whatever capacity,” he said.

However, there are shows that Barrowman won’t be signing up to any time soon. “I just wouldn’t do some documentary shows because I couldn’t wait for an owl to s*** in a barn! That’s somebody else’s gig. I love nature, but I wouldn’t do that.”

Looks like Chris Packham can rest easy for now…

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV later this year