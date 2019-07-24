How to apply for Love Island 2020

Fancy yourself the next Ovie Soko, Amber Gill or Tommy Fury?

If you’ve got the kind of flexible working schedule that will allow an eight week holiday in the height of Winter or Summer then you may be in with a chance of getting cast on the wildly popular ITV2 reality series Love Island.

Here’s everything you need to know to apply for 2020.

How can I apply for Love Island 2020?

Applications for Love Island 2020 have not opened yet. However, in previous years, they have opened immediately after its prior run has come to an end, and considering there’s going to be a Winter series in “early 2020”, it seems likely that applications will open very soon.

Keep an eye on this page – we will update it as soon as we hear more.

What does the application process involve?

You will be asked to fill out some forms, send through a minute-long video explaining why you’re a good fit for the villa, along with a series of filter-free selfies.

How can I get cast on Love Island?

Previous Love Islanders shared tips for getting cast in the series with RadioTimes.com. These include things like ensuring your sixty second video does enough work to get you through to the audition process, preparing some great stories for your audition, and, *sigh*, “being yourself”.