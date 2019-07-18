Peaky Blinders Soundtrack: every song featured in series 1-4
Nick Cave, Johnny Cash, Leonard Cohen, Laura Marling and more feature in the Cillian Murphy-led gangster drama
“Take a little walk to the edge of town…”
The low tones of Nick Cave’s voice have become synonymous with BBC’s Birmingham-based gangster drama, Peaky Blinders. Cave’s music features prominently in the drama: on top of his track Red Right Hand, the show’s theme, a whopping 14 of his songs have featured across the first four series. And that doesn’t take into account the several remixes and covers of Red Right Hand peppered throughout…
- Here’s how you can see Peaky Blinders series five before anyone else – and meet the cast
- When is Peaky Blinders back on TV?
The series is packed with expertly curated musical moments, with songs from the likes of The White Stripes, Arctic Monkeys, Johnny Cash, Radiohead and PJ Harvey popping up here and there.
We’ve collected the full soundtrack from the first 24 episodes of the show, and compiled them in one 80-song playlist.
One track that is sadly missing, however is Laura Marling’s wistful, melancholic take on Red Right Hand, which featured in the final episode of season four. It is not yet available on Spotify, but you can check it out via YouTube below.
Follow our full playlist on Spotify below to get access to the soundtrack for Peaky Blinders series 1-4, and check out the series-by-series breakdown of the tracklist below.
Peaky Blinders series 1-4 are now available on BBC iPlayer. Series Five will air on BBC1 later this year
Peaky Blinders series 1-4 full soundtrack
Series 1
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Zanastra
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Martha’s Dream
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – The Proposition
The White Stripes – I Think I Smell a Rat
The White Stripes – St James Infirmary Blues
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Queenie’s Suite
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Song for Jesse
The Raconteurs – Blue Veins
The White Stripes – Hardest Button to Button
The White Stripes – Black Math
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Brother, my Cup is Empty
The White Stripes – Little Room
The White Stripes – When I Hear My Name
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Abattoir Blues
The White Stripes – I Fought Piranhas
Tom Waits – Clap Hands
The Raconteurs – Broken Boy Soldier
The White Stripes – Ball and Biscuit
The White Stripes – Little Cream Soda
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – God is in the House
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Bring it On
Dan Auerbach – The Prowl
Jack White – Love is Blindness
Series 2
The Dead Weather – Rocking Horse
Johnny Cash – Danny Boy
PJ Harvey – Long Snake Moan
PJ Harvey – Before Departure
PJ Harvey – A Perfect Day Elise
PJ Harvey – Man-Size
PJ Harvey – Broken Harp
Deap Vally – Gonna Make my Own Money
The Kills – Pull A U
Dan Auerbach – I Want Some More
Arctic Monkeys – If You Were There, Beware
Royal Blood – Out of the Black
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Loverman
PJ Harvey – Naked Cousin
PJ Harvey – Is This Desire?
Laura Marling – What He Wrote
Arctic Monkeys – Dance Little Liar
Arctic Monkeys – Only Ones Who Know
Arctic Monkeys – One for the Road
Arctic Monkeys – Arabella
Arctic Monkeys – Do you Wanna Know?
PJ Harvey – Catherine
The Kills – Fried my Little Brains
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – River Styx
Ane Brun – All My Tears
Series 3
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Breathless
Arctic Monkeys – Dangerous Animals
Radiohead – You and Whose Army
Last Shadow Puppets – Used to Be My Girl
The Kills – DNA
Arctic Monkeys – Crying Lightning
Radiohead – I Might Be Wrong
PJ Harvey – This Is Love
Queens of the Stone Age – Burn the Witch
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Tupelo
Tom Waits – Soldier’s Things
Arctic Monkeys – Don’t Sit Down Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair
Pj Harvey – Meet Ze Monsta
Last Shadow Puppets – Bad Habits
David Bowie – Lazarus
Archie Bronson Outfit – Cherry Lips
Queen Kwong – Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing
Leonard Cohen – You Want it Darker (pre-release)
The Kills – Monkey 23
Radiohead – Life in a Glass House
Series 4
Yak – Alas Salvation
Savages – Adore
Imelda May – The Longing
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Mercy Seat
Tommy and Mary – Lost
Johnny Cash – Further On Up The Road Ep3
Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes – Devil Inside Me
Rachel Unthank and the Winterset – I Wish, I Wish
The Kills – Heart of a Dog
Foals – Snake Oil
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Beat the Devils Tattoo
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Stagger Lee
Jarvis Cocker/Iggy Pop – Red Right Hand
Laura Marling – Saved these Words
Laura Marling – Red Right Hand
Radiohead – Pyramid Song
Laura Marling – Hard Rains a Gonna Fall
Peaky Blinders series 5 will launch on BBC1 later this year