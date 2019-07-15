Who is Joanna Chimonides? Meet the Love Island Casa Amor contestant who dated a premiere league footballer

Love Island just wouldn’t be the same without Casa Amor – for the previous two series, it has been the catalyst for some truly shocking dumpings, with even the most rigid heads having been turned by the brand new set of Islanders.

This year, it has been reported it is the girls’ turn to head to the other ‘secret’ villa, with the boys staying behind to welcome six new girls into the Spanish sun.

Here’s all you need to know about Joanna – an Islander with quite a famous ex….

Meet Joanna Chimonides…

Who is Joanna coupled up with? Joanna is coupled up with Michael.

Age: 22

From: London

Job: Recruitment Consultant

Instagram: @joannachimonides

Joanna Chimonides, who dated Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, is heading into the secret second villa – much to his disapproval.

“Ben has been left furious by her going on the show even though he dumped her at the end of last summer because he wanted to be single,” an insider told The Sun.

“They had stayed good friends until a month ago when she told him she was going on Love Island. She thought Ben was partying too much and he thought she was the right person at the wrong time.

“Joanna had been approached by Love Island bosses when she was still with Ben and turned it down.”

However, Joanna has kept schtum about her famous ex, focusing on her honesty, which she says makes her ideal for the villa.

“Sometimes, that gets me into trouble,” she said. “I like to say things as they are, there’s no game playing with me.

“Sometimes I should keep my mouth shut.”

Its Joanna’s brutal honesty that will see her tell it is like is if she fancies someone who is already in a couple, reminding us that finding the ideal partner is the whole point of the show.

“If I get on with someone who is in a couple better than they get on with the person they are coupled up with, then there must be something in that,” she said. “At the end of the day we are all in the villa for the same reason – to meet someone – so sometimes you might have to tread on toes but the same thing happens outside of the villa sometimes too.”

What is Joanna looking for?

Joanna’s celeb crush is a combination of Channing Tatum and Chris Brown (yikes), adding that the two of them together would be “the perfect man.” (You sure about that, Joanna?)

“The perfect guy to me is someone who will give their all in a relationship and someone who has got a bit of banter and who is selfless,” she added.

However, with Channing and Chris not in the villa, Joanna is looking to couple up with Anton.

“I find his personality so attractive and he’s got banter, so I think we’d connect,” she said.

What has Joanna been up to in the villa?

Joanna has made quite the impression on the boys in the villa, with Anton, Curtis and Michael all seeming interested in her.

Sexy Charades was the perfect ice breaker, don't you think?! 😉 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ONy2UXPd95 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 1, 2019

However, Joanna is seemingly the most interested in Michael; after the pair kissed in Sexy Charades, Joanna asked how Michael’s relationship with Amber was going – with Michael admitting he’d let a lot slide with her.

In a shocking turn of events, Michael chose to couple up with Joanna, leaving Amber single.

Her relationship with Amber got off to a rocky start, but after a spot of tea outside the villa they managed to squash their beef, with Amber admitting that Joanna had done nothing wrong.

However, things were still shaky – Joanna has since asked Michael not to speak to Amber, as she feels that their friendship is leading Amber to think the pair could reconcile.

And things took another nosedive after the dance challenge saw Michael’s heart rate go up more for Amber’s dancing than Joanna.

Joanna was left seething once again after Amber admitted to Michael that she still had feelings for him at the Island Club – and with the latest dumping twist seeing Michael and Joanna forced to split, will we see Michael go back to Amber?

