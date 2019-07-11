Thursday night’s episode of Love Island sees another dumping, with the girls doing the choosing before one of the boys packs his bags, next stop: Aftersun.

But who will be going home?

There are a couple of pretty solid looking couples in the villa right now: loved up Molly-Mae and Tommy, and Belle and Anton.

Joanna seems likely to carry on with Michael for now (despite his heart-rate being raised the highest by ex Amber’s sizzling dance performance on Wednesday night) unless, of course, Amber gets to choose first and decides to give Michael a second chance.

Anna seems nailed on to ditch current partner Ovie and go back to Jordan given that the pair have been sharing a bed together for the past few nights, but Ovie looks to have an option in new girl Francesca, although she may well pick Curtis instead.

Again, that depends on which order the girls get to make their choices – Maura seems certain to pick Curtis if he’s still available (and she won’t be too happy with Francesca if he’s not) but either way it seems unlikely she’ll be sticking with Marvin.

Another option for any girl who finds herself without her first choice is new boy Chris.

But who do you think will be dumped on Thursday night? Cast your vote in our poll below and have your say…



<section><h2>Who’s going to be dumped from Love Island tonight?</h2> <p>The girls will be choosing who to couple up with and one boy will be packing his bags…</p> </section><section><h2>Anton</h2> </section><section><h3>Chris</h3> </section><section><h3>Curtis</h3> </section><section><h3>Jordan</h3> </section><section><h3>Marvin</h3> </section><section><h3>Michael</h3> </section><section><h3>Ovie</h3> </section><section><h3>Tommy</h3> </section><p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p></p>

