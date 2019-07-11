Channel 4 to show live coverage of England’s Cricket World Cup final

Live free-to-air cricket coverage will be back on British TV for the first time since 2005, after Channel 4 agreed a deal with UK rights holders Sky to show England v New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup Final on Sunday.

Advertisement

England beat Australia on Thursday to secure their place in the final at Lord’s.

Coverage will air live on Channel 4 and More4, as well as on Sky Sports, while Channel 4 will also show the previously scheduled Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

Channel 4 will carry Sky’s coverage of the cricket from 9am. Coverage will move to More4 at 1:15pm while the British Grand Prix airs on Channel 4, with the cricket returning to Channel 4 after the race has finished.

England v New Zealand World Cup Cricket Final and British Grand Prix coverage

9am – Channel 4 Cricket World Cup Final coverage begins

1:15pm – Cricket coverage moves to More4, while British Grand Prix coverage begins on Channel 4

Grand Prix coverage ends – Cricket moves back from More4 to Channel 4

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon said: “This is fantastic news for cricket fans and the nation.

“This Sunday is a massive day for British sport with England tantalisingly close to lifting the Cricket World Cup for the first time and Lewis Hamilton setting his sights on his seventh season win at Silverstone – all live on Channel 4.

“The big winners of this strong partnership between Channel 4 and Sky are sports fans and viewers who want to come together for these big sporting occasions.”

Sky UK and Ireland Chief Executive Stephen van Rooyen said: “England in the Final on home soil is a huge moment for sport in this country and we are proud to be the host broadcaster.

Advertisement

“Thanks to our strong relationship with Channel 4, we are partnering to make the game available to everyone, so the whole country can get behind England, and be part of a special national sporting event.”