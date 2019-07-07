Disney star Cameron Boyce dies aged 20

Cameron Boyce – known for his roles in Disney’s Descendants and the TV show Jessie – has died at the age of 20.

Boyce’s family confirmed the news to the BBC, with a spokesperson saying he passed away in his sleep after suffering a seizure. His death was linked to “an ongoing medical condition.”

The young actor first starred in the horror film Mirrors when he was just nine years old. Later he played one of Adam Sandler’s children (Keithie) in the movie Grown Ups, and appeared as Luke Ross on the Disney Channel TV show Jessie.

Boyce has recently starred as Carlos de Vil in Disney’s Descendants, a series TV movie series about the children of famous baddies like Cruella de Vil. He completed filming on the third movie in the franchise, Descendants 3, which is set for release in August.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson said on behalf of his family.

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Hours before his death, Boyce had posted a black-and-white portrait by the magazine i-D.

A Disney Channel spokesperson also paid tribute, saying: “From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fuelled by a strong desire to make a difference in people’s lives through his humanitarian work.

“He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”