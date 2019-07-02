Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. How much does each BBC TV and radio channel cost to run?

How much does each BBC TV and radio channel cost to run?

From BBC 1 to Radio 6 Music, here's what your money goes towards

The BBC headquarters at New Broadcasting House (Getty, HF)

The Licence Fee, and how the BBC uses the money it receives from its audience every year, can be a contentious issue. Yet how many of us actually know what our favourite programming costs to produce?

Advertisement

Today saw the release of the Corporation’s annual report, which lays out in detail how its budget is divided between channels and radio stations.

As expected, the main channels receive the lion’s share, with the content budget for BBC 1 (£1,106 million) and BBC 2 (£381 million) consuming the bulk of the £1,678 million spent on its television output. While an eyebrow-raising sum – especially on the day it was revealed that the proportion of stars receiving more than £150,000 per year has increased – the BBC calculates that it only costs 7p for each hour BBC 1 is used.

Further down the line, children’s programming carries a comparatively high cost (£62 million for CBBC, £30 million on CBeebies) while the BBC News Channel clocks in at £44 million.

The Corporation’s various radio services are a relative bargain, with £304 million spent in total. Radio 4, with its mix of news and entertainment, costs the most at £96 million. Zoe Ball, Claudia Winkleman and Vanessa Feltz broke into the previously exclusively-male list of top earning presenters this year, reflecting the importance of star-power to the corporation. Ball (who earned £370,000) took over from Chris Evans (£1.25 m) on the Radio 2 Breakfast show (station budget: £50 million).

With the BBC putting more of its content out exclusively on the internet, BBC Online’s budget ballooned from £182 million in 2017/18 to £214 million. Nevertheless, the reach of online channel BBC Three remained consistent, with the corporation estimating 8% of its target age-group (16-34 year olds) tuned in. By comparison, BBC1 is calculated to reach 66.7% of the entire UK population.

On an individual basis, your monthly licence fee (£12.54 per household) is spent as follows:

Advertisement
  • Television: £6.92
  • Radio: £2.17
  • BBC World Service: £1.24
  • Other services and production costs: £0.80
  • BBC Online: £1.08
  • Licence fee collection and other costs: £0.33

You might like

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 22: People walk near the entrance to BBC Broadcasting House on October 22, 2012 in London, England. A BBC1 'Panorama' documentary to be broadcast later tonight contains new allegations about the handling by BBC2 programme 'Newsnight' concerning claims of sexual abuse allegedly carried out by fomer BBC television presenter, Jimmy Savile, the transmission of which was subsequently dropped. Police have confirmed that Sir Jimmy Savile, the BBC presenter and DJ who died in October 2011 aged 84, may have sexually abused young girls on BBC premises. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Pensioners plan UK-wide protests at BBC offices over free licence fee cuts

(BBC)

BBC promises to “refresh” major shows to appeal to younger viewers

David Tennant in Good Omens

Good Omens What are the lyrics to David Tennant's demonic nanny lullaby?

BBC Pay, BBC Pictures

BBC pay Five key takeaways from the 2019 salary report