Will there be a ‘normal’ X Factor this year?

The X Factor used to be the reason you’d stay in on a Saturday night – Simon Cowell’s annual search for the next singing sensation once drew in a staggering audience of 17.7 million and provided endless water cooler moments up and down the country.

However, The X Factor’s gleaming star has most definitely waned in more recent years, with only 5.5 million left watching.

With such a steep decline in ratings, it’s little wonder that Cowell and co will be trying something completely different this year for The X Factor.

But will the X Factor we all know and used to love ever return? Here’s all you need to know.

Will there be a ‘normal’, non-celebrity X Factor this year?

In short, no.

As it stands, there will be two new versions of The X Factor this year; a celebrity version with some of the biggest names in showbiz battling it out in front of Cowell and co, and an ‘All-Star’ version, which sees some of our favourite (or at least most memorable) past contestants return to try and take the top prize.

“The time feels right, and it will be a huge change,” Cowell told The Sun. “We haven’t exactly confirmed the dates or the order of the shows, but essentially there are going to be two versions of X Factor running this year.

“I think it’s going to be huge, it’s the best I’ve felt about this show in years.”

The new X Factor(s) will run alongside brand new show Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, in which popular contestants from BGT history, alongside other contestants from the global franchise, will compete to be crowned the ultimate champion.

But the civilian X Factor that we know has been shelved until 2020, according to Cowell, and will be back after the hiatus with a brand new look.

“Next year the main X Factor show will change again and we’ve got something very, very exciting, that I can’t get into yet, but it’s a four-year plan,” he said of the original show.

“ITV wanted the regular X Factor and, as I’ve told you before, we’ve been offered a new five-year deal on both formats, which we haven’t agreed to yet.

“All we’re trying to do is upgrade and glamorise the show.”

The X Factor has previously toyed with doing celebrity editions, with 2006 seeing week-long spin-off X Factor: Battle of the Stars – a show Cowell later branded as “pointless”.

However, it appears Cowell means business with the revamped celebrity version of the show, reportedly offering the winning celebrity a record deal.

While no names are confirmed, Gemma Collins, David Walliams and a Love Island supergroup are all rumoured to be taking part.

The X Factor returns to ITV later this year