The best Love Island memes of 2019

Yes, Love Island is known for its cheeky challenges, sun-bathing contestants and muggy mischiefs, but there’s a lot more to it, right? We tune into ITV2 at 9pm each night to see romance blossom – to witness a social experiment proving true love can be found anywhere.

Just kidding: it’s all about the memes. From love triangles to lookalikes and awkward grafting, each talking point in the series has been accompanied by THOUSANDS of laugh out loud tweets and pictures. And we’ve rounded up the best in one place.

So hold on tight, it’s full meme ahead.

(Sorry.)

Notice: this page won’t feature any meme featuring the words “protected at all costs”, “Can I copy your homework” or just a grid of four people pointing at an islander. These. Must. Stop.

Week 4

Fans quoted Yewande after Arabella was voted out the villa – and had a sudden dawning realisation

"What comes around goes around"

Thinking about Yewande's last words to Danny 48 hours before Arabella was booted out of the villa 👀 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/heEmlyX0XD — Jono Read (@jonoread) June 27, 2019

When you realise that Yewande and Arabella will both be on Aftersun #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JCEwbnHA4m — DollParts (@uniquedollsUK) June 28, 2019

Yewande and Arabella are gonna be on Aftersun together #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/75liuEclZ6 — Mitamchild🎗 (@Mitamchild) June 28, 2019

Twitter lost it when Tommy tried to ride a horse while on a date with Molly-Mae, sang to her, and started to talk about Shrek and Fiona, for absolutely no reason

Anyone else thing tommy would sing a Hannah Montana song when he said a country song? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Hl2h6nsFx4 — Śkye (@xskyerosex) June 27, 2019

Elsewhere, the bromance between Tommy and Curtis hit a new level – and Twitter was here for it

Molly: There gonna be talking about us doing bits

Tommy & Curtis: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/qEc4dClfBy — ohmysauce (@_ohmysaucee) June 25, 2019

If Tommy and Curtis has this game, it would be over for Amy and Molly-Mae #loveisland pic.twitter.com/a6UHvqdytK — kudo (@tosintk1) June 25, 2019

#loveisland

Tommy and Curtis saying how happy they are for one another pic.twitter.com/mkvTEBuKW8 — Aliyah A (@xaliyah14) June 25, 2019

This will also go down in history as the week that Tom royally, well and truly, messed up with Maura.

Imagine Maura goes all the way to the final with Tom and steals all the cash and says “That’s for thinking I’m a piece of meat” #LoveIsland — Ryan Ruckledge (@ryruckledge) June 24, 2019

The whole of the U.K. reacting to Tom’s comment about Maura #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IP8OA5IESW — Proudy (@RProud89) June 23, 2019

When Maura says "what did you just say" and tom repeats the exact comment he made #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hX2Woxjsak — Kostka (@JacobPegutter) June 23, 2019

Week 3

We learned that Amy has an…interesting…take on walking up the stairs

Can we talk about how Amy walks up a flight of stairs? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/xGZTIIac31 — Lines Ⓜ️ (@aceofherts5) June 21, 2019

This was the week where we learned what Girl Code was – with Elma telling Maura it didn’t mean whatever Maura wanted it to mean…

“you’re talking about girl code but you did exactly the same to molly” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IBrB5km7Vc — 𝒽𝑜𝓃𝑒𝓎 𝑔𝑜𝓌𝒾𝓃𝑔 (@honeymaegowing) June 18, 2019

Week 2

Amy’s face said a thousand words in the recoupling when Joe picked Lucie…

Let us discuss. Below you will see 1. Amber when Danny was talking about her friend Yewande and 2. Here we will see Amy's face when Joe picked her "friend" Lucie. I wonder why she doesn't feel like talking to you Amy. Genuinely escapes me hun. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MwZBmrm9m1 — DonnaLouise 🐯 (@_dlsmk_) June 16, 2019

Tommy’s cooking skills left a lot to be desired…

Fyre Fest the sequel https://t.co/9vqNWTZnsd — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) June 12, 2019

The Where-Is-Sherif mystery was quickly forgotten with the arrival of Maura, who kick-started the drama

BREAKING NEWS!! Maura has been rushed to hospital tonight with severe back pains after carrying the entire series of #LoveIsland 2019 pic.twitter.com/CeIBlKLQN7 — JP Kastein (@JpKastein) June 13, 2019

The most dramatic week so far started with Sherif being booted out the villa – with the nation wondering what on Earth he could have done

Everyone in the UK going to bed still not knowing what Sherif did #loveisland pic.twitter.com/2JmYPK897B — Emily🐛 (@EmiilyKaane) June 11, 2019

Week 1

Who can deny Twitter is the best part of Love Island? Admit it: this is your mood when the wait for 9pm is over.

me, making my entrance into the living room at 8:55pm each night to watch #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/p62ADk0GJq — Love Island Reactions (@LoveIsIandUK) June 5, 2019

Love Island lingo is back with full force, with ‘It is what it is’ now this year’s haunting catchphrase.

#LoveIsland Primark and Pretty Little Thing running to put “It is what it is” on a t-shirt😅

pic.twitter.com/awnmpeoSh2 — Katie🕊 (@katiexmcdermott) June 3, 2019

Me when it is what it is is said for the 135,679th time… #loveisland pic.twitter.com/MheJQCfM1X — Dean Bland (@DeanBland10) June 6, 2019

Take a shot every time someone says it is what it is #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gxUsa2jWUY — Georgia♡ (@MacdonaldGee) June 3, 2019

But 2019 is NOT the year “bevs” caught on…

Lucie trying to make "Bev" a thing #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/46tsHd1d2F — Mike Leech (@Mikeythings) June 4, 2019

When Lucie keeps saying Bev or Bevy #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nOrdvRPmlq — Brad Cherrett (@CherrettBradley) June 3, 2019

Have you noticed how Tommy keeps pulling people aside?

If not, you’ve definitely spotted his love of Hannah Montana.

tommy expressing the

his love for hannah other

montana: islanders:#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IO4LSWr8iU — grace (@gracexeloise) June 6, 2019

Then there’s Joe. We knew we’d seen him somewhere before.

I’ve cracked it – Joe is actually Ser Loras of House Tyrell.. Get back to Highgarden #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Wz8en5Udq6 — Sam McMahon (@mcmahon_sam) June 6, 2019

