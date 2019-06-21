Pensioners plan UK-wide protests at BBC offices over free licence fee cuts

Pensioners are planning protests at local BBC offices in response to the broadcaster’s plans to stop funding free TV licences to most over-75s.

The rallies, organised by the National Pensioners Convention (NPC), are due to take place from midday on Friday 21st June across the UK.

“These protests really mark the start of a year-long campaign to get the government to take back responsibility for funding the free TV licence for the over-75s” said NPC General Secretary Jan Shortt.

The demonstrations follow a march on the BBC’s complex in Salford on Thursday 13th June. That event was said to have drawn about 60 protestors, including Royle Family actor Ricky Tomlinson.

The government has been funding the free licensing scheme for over-75s since it was introduced in 1999, but in 2015 the decision was made to transfer responsibility to the BBC from 2020.

Currently, TV licences are free to all over-75s, but the BBC recently announced planned changes to its policy, saying the estimated £745 million cost of universal licensing would have a detrimental impact on its programming.

“The money would have to come from the BBC’s budget that goes to pay for programmes and services…the BBC’s decision would have an impact on all licence fee payers, as continuing the current concession would make the BBC significantly worse for everyone,” the BBC Board said in a statement.

Under the proposed changes, the BBC would still issue free licences to over-75s who claim Pension Credit.

Shortt said the BBC’s “decision to means-test the TV licence is probably the least fair they could have chosen”.

She added: “Why on earth do they want to start deciding whether or not someone is poor enough to qualify for a free TV licence? That’s not their job and they should be telling ministers that…it’s time the BBC had a rethink and started discussing…a better deal [with the government]. The BBC makes programmes, it doesn’t administer benefits”.