We’re a little while off from Strictly Come Dancing season just yet, but that doesn’t mean we’re not totally excited for series 17 to hit our screens. It looks to be all change this series, with a brand new judge set to take over from the now-departing Darcey Bussell.

We’ll also be missing professional dancer Pascha Kovalev, who announced in February that he was heading to pastures new.

With all these changes afoot, the live shows look as unmissable as ever – with tickets to be in the live studio audience set to be in high demand.

But how do you get your hands on tickets for the show? We’re here to help you with all the information you need…

How do I get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

While no details on getting tickets have been confirmed yet, it’s likely to be the same drill as previous seasons of Strictly, when tickets were available from the BBC Shows and Tours website. Here you will find all the information you need to apply.

A bit like Wimbledon, Strictly tickets are allocated via a random draw.

When do tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2019 become available?

Last year, tickets became available on the site on 20th August.

What do I need to bring?

Those who are lucky enough to get tickets for the show are reminded that they must bring valid photo ID with them to Elstree Studios, where the recording takes place. However, receiving a ticket does not necessarily guarantee entry to the live show. As with most TV recordings, more tickets are offered than spaces available, in order to ensure the studio is full even if people are no-shows.

Keep checking back at RadioTimes.com to see when tickets are available, and to keep up-to-date with all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC 1 later this year