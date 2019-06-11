Sheridan Smith confirms she won’t be in Gavin and Stacey Christmas reunion episode

We’ve got some bad news: Sheridan Smith won’t feature in the upcoming Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

The star – who played Ruth ‘Rudi’ Smith, the sister of James Corden’s Smithy – has revealed that although she would want to, she won’t be reprising her role.

“I wish,” she said when asked about a Gavin and Stacey comeback BBC on Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. “No, I’m not going to be in it. I don’t think, anyway.”

Although she didn’t go into reasons why, Smith did say that she’d like to repeat the scene where she rapped Kanye West with James Corden – “I could do my rap again. I love it!”

Speaking about the upcoming special, Corden said he and Gavin and Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones plans to deliver a “nostalgic joy-bomb”.

“We owed it to the characters,” he told The Times. “We wanted to see if there was something there, and for a while we weren’t sure. Then, once there was, my feeling was, life’s too short. Fear is the absolute reason to do it.”

Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman are all expected to reprise their roles.

Gavin and Stacey originally aired over three series (plus a Christmas special) from 2007 to 2010.

The Gavin and Stacey special will air Christmas 2019