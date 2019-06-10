James Corden teases details on Gavin and Stacey comeback: “I’d rather regret something than not do it”

Oh, this is occurring: Gavin and Stacey star James Corden has opened up about why the BBC1 sitcom is returning to screens this Christmas.

Advertisement

The US late-night TV host explained that he and comedy co-creator Ruth Jones “owed it to the characters” to check in on them after nine years off-screen.

“Let’s see what they’re doing,” said Corden in an interview with The Times. “We wanted to see if there was something there, and for a while we weren’t sure. Then, once there was, my feeling was, life’s too short. Fear is the absolute reason to do it.

He added: “This sounds ridiculously deep, but none of us are promised tomorrow. We’re here for a minute, so you have to try to do it all. I’d rather regret something than not do it.”

Although Corden was tight-lipped about any plot details, he did reveal what wouldn’t be in the show. Firstly, we’ll never find out exactly what went on during that mysterious fishing trip between Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon) and Jason (Robert Wilfort).

And secondly, Brexit: it won’t be mentioned. Although Corden revealed that he thinks Smithy and Stacey would have voted for leave and Gavin and Nessa for remain, the referendum wouldn’t be referenced in the show.

“We did talk about it,” Corden said. “But we just want the new show to be a nostalgic joy-bomb.”

Confirming the new episode in a statement in May, Corden and Jones said: “Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one-hour special.

“We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy. We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas.

“Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen.”

Advertisement

The Gavin and Stacey special will air Christmas 2019