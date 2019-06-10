Big Little Lies season 2 soundtrack: every song featured in episode 1

Mild spoilers and toe-tappers for episode 1 ahead

One of the many memorable aspects of season 1 of Big Little Lies was the sublime (and improbable) music taste of Madeline’s (Reese Witherspoon) six-year-old daughter Chloe.

She would regularly pull out her iPod classic and spin a funky 1970s deep-cut, and she was, notably, one of the early champions of neo-soul singer Leon Bridges, all while juggling the pressures of the first grade (Year 2).

Thankfully, she’s back to her old tricks immediately in season 2, spinning some cracking tunes within the first few minutes.

Thematically-linked needle drops are key to director Jean-Marc Vallée’s style, which is seamlessly maintained by incoming director Andrea Arnold.

We’ve put together a list of all the songs featured in the premiere. Check out our playlist below (we’ll be updating it throughout the season) followed by a breakdown of every song in the episode.

Michael Kiwanuka – Cold Little Heart

The show’s theme song, which plays over a new credits sequence – and what a banger it is. Glad to have it back.

The Spinners – I’ll Be Around

In a classic Big Little Lies moment, Chloe picks this funky r&b track out on her iPod on the drive to school.

Jimmy Ruffins – What Becomes of the Broken-hearted?

This plays as Renata pulls into her driveway.

Diana Ross – It’s My House

An ’80s pop classic, which plays during Renata’s magazine cover shoot in her house. (Get it?)

Sufjan Stevens – Mystery of Love

Fans of Luca Gaudagnino’s Call Me By Your Name will recognise this Oscar-nominated love song, written for the film by folk singer Sufjan Stevens. It plays as Jane dances joyously on the beach.

Portishead – The Rip

This plays as Madeline confronts Abigail about her decision to skip college.

The Avener & Phoebe Kildeer – Fade Out Lines

A house track which is playing in the background of a restaurant where Celeste and Jane meet.

Cassandra Wilson – Harvest Moon (Neil Young cover)

A haunting rendition of the classic from the Harvest album. It plays over a flashback to better times for Celeste and Perry, and as the family eat dinner together before Mary Louse screams.

Sinead O’Conner – All Apologies (Nirvana cover)

Another beautiful cover. This time the Irish singer slows down Kurt Cobain’s dark hit from Nevermind. It plays as Celeste sketches a man (who looks a lot like Perry) surrounded by snakes.

