ITV to broadcast Piers Morgan’s Donald Trump interview in prime-time slot

Piers Morgan’s interview with Donald Trump will be broadcast in a prime-time slot on ITV on Thursday night.

The US president was interviewed by Morgan in the Churchill War Rooms in London, a meeting which aired on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday 5th June.

Is the NHS on the table in a post-Brexit trade deal? The president backflipped and told @piersmorgan he no longer considers it a part of trade. pic.twitter.com/AeNQ30UVBx — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

In the interview, Trump discussed the NHS, Iran, Brexit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, climate change and US gun laws.

Notably, Trump appeared to U-turn on comments about the NHS he had earlier made at a press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May, when he said that the NHS would be “on the table” in a trade deal.

He told Morgan: “I don’t see it as being on the table. Somebody asked me a question today and I said ‘Everything’s up for negotiation’ because everything is, but that’s not something I would consider being a part of trade, that’s not trade.”

Piers and the President in the Churchill War Rooms will air on ITV at 8.30pm on Thursday night, replacing The Cruise: Sailing the Mediterranean in the schedules.