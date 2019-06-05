Who is Molly-Mae Hague? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and ‘social media influencer’
The villa's first female 'bombshell' of the series is on the lookout for for a Channing Tatum lookalike
Social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague is on the hunt for love rather than likes, as she enters Love Island as series five’s first female ‘bombshell’.
Here’s everything you need to know…
Meet Molly-Mae Hague…
Who is Molly-Mae coupled up with on Love Island? No one yet — she’s the series’ first surprise female bombshell
Age: 19
From: Manchester
Job: Social media influencer
Instagram: @mollymaehague
Molly-Mae Hague is a social media influencer and model, with an impressive 159k Instagram followers at the time of writing.
Asked about her looks, Molly-Mae conceded that she was “a little bit above average-looking”.
“I have a lot of followers on social media and that’s all aesthetic so I guess I have to be a little bit above average-looking to get followers,” she explained. “Recently people have been complimenting me on my nose – I’d never even thought about my nose!”
However, despite having made her name on social media, Molly-Mae admits she’s looking forward to a digital detox following a long line of Jack-the-lads she’s met via Instagram.
“All the dates I’ve been on have been guys from Instagram. A few footballers have slid into my DMs. I’ve dated footballers, it’s all just superficial and on the surface. And then you get to know them and they’re just a bang average ‘Jack the Lad’,” she said.
She previously dated Leicester City footballer James Maddison, and she’s close friends with Love Island series four stars Rosie Williams and Kendall-Rae Knight — meaning she may have already picked up a few tips on how to make it in the villa…
What is Molly-Mae looking for in the villa?
Asked for her celebrity crush, Molly-Mae revealed: “Maybe someone like Channing Tatum. I love big tall guys that make me feel petite and protected.”
However, she’s keen not to go against the girl-code while inside the villa.
“I’ve never cheated and I never would cheat,” she said. “When you see it first-hand you know that it’s not something you want to have happen to you or do to someone else.
“I’ve got big girl-code. My friends come first before any guy. I always have their back. I’d like to say I am good at giving advice as well, I’m a very good listener,” she added. “I would never tread on someone’s toes. It’s just not the way I am.”
Love Island airs on ITV2