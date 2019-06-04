Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Could Billie Piper really be returning to Doctor Who?

Could Billie Piper really be returning to Doctor Who?

The artist formerly known as Rose Tyler is teasing a big announcement and optimistic fans are hoping they know what it is...

Billie Piper and Camille Coduri as Rose and Jackie

Billie Piper has some news to share – and Doctor Who fans want it to be one thing and one thing only…

Advertisement

IMG_2268

The speculation began with a rumour spread by an unknown Twitter account. But after initially disregarding it, one fan, who runs a Doctor Who podcast, apparently received the same information from a different source and began to take a bit more notice.

A bit of digging later, and articles are unearthed suggesting that Piper has been in talks with Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall to appear in the upcoming series 12.

A leaked set photo apparently features a script in one corner, and – according to people with better eyes than ours – that script features the word “Rose’s”.

Meanwhile, other fans hear other rumours and start speculating further…

…more wildly and frantically…

…although some have their doubts.

…and some have other ideas…

RadioTimes.com, meanwhile, has had contact with a source close to Billie and it turns out an announcement is indeed on its way.

So, is Billie Piper returning to Doctor Who?

At this stage, we don’t know exactly what the big reveal is going to be but, unfortunately, we suspect Doctor Who fans may be disappointed if they think it’s a comeback for Rose Tyler.

Advertisement

Watch this space to find out what the announcement is, when we get it…

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Billie Piper and Camille Coduri as Rose and Jackie
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(BBC, TL)

Pearl Mackie says she could return to Doctor Who – it’s just a matter of time

(BBC,TL)

Another actress was lined up for Doctor Who before Catherine Tate

Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor in The Night of the Doctor

Paul McGann to face Eric Roberts as The Master 23 years after Doctor Who TV movie

DrWho_EOT_PressImages_Dalek

Doctor Who reveals new feature-length virtual reality game