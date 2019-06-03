Could Billie Piper really be returning to Doctor Who?

Billie Piper has some news to share – and Doctor Who fans want it to be one thing and one thing only…

👀 — Billie Piper (@billiepiper) May 31, 2019

The speculation began with a rumour spread by an unknown Twitter account. But after initially disregarding it, one fan, who runs a Doctor Who podcast, apparently received the same information from a different source and began to take a bit more notice.

A bit of digging later, and articles are unearthed suggesting that Piper has been in talks with Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall to appear in the upcoming series 12.

A leaked set photo apparently features a script in one corner, and – according to people with better eyes than ours – that script features the word “Rose’s”.

The 'Rose' Rumour so far [THREAD]: So a few days ago Billie Piper said she has upcoming news, a few people speculate it's Rose returning but that happens all the time. Yesterday myself and a few others get messaged by a Twitter account only set up weeks ago and start… — The Who Show – #DoctorWho Podcast (@VortexiaDW) June 2, 2019

Retweeting/telling me about it and I tell them the story. Then I get messaged by a friend saying the same stuff but he got this information from someone else, not the account in question which makes me curious. So I dig a little deeper and find articles from last year… — The Who Show – #DoctorWho Podcast (@VortexiaDW) June 2, 2019

Missed. Anyway I get my detective goggles on and we agree that the first word on the top line looks like either 'ROSE'S' or 'RUTH'S' but we can't make out either definitely. So anyway have a few of my followers message me saying they've done tweaking to the image and it… — The Who Show – #DoctorWho Podcast (@VortexiaDW) June 2, 2019

Definitely says 'ROSE'S'. Then Billie Piper likes a tweet pretty much saying her news isn't #DoctorWho related. So now we're in an akward spot and I'm not sure where it goes from here… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3qOHh26VPc — The Who Show – #DoctorWho Podcast (@VortexiaDW) June 2, 2019

Meanwhile, other fans hear other rumours and start speculating further…

…more wildly and frantically…

Billie Piper is announcing something tomorrow…Doctor Who is currently filming….JUST PLEASE — Becky||🏳️‍🌈 (@JodehxParrilla) June 1, 2019

If the rumours of Billie Piper returning to Doctor Who are true, I am going to lose my MIND ! pic.twitter.com/PVZH30I5ZU — Liam Rice (@Li4mricee) June 2, 2019

…although some have their doubts.

billie piper whenever she has some news and people think it's about rose tyler coming back pic.twitter.com/wCnqSrUXnV — izel in the jungle (@thatsveryme) June 1, 2019

RadioTimes.com, meanwhile, has had contact with a source close to Billie and it turns out an announcement is indeed on its way.

So, is Billie Piper returning to Doctor Who?

At this stage, we don’t know exactly what the big reveal is going to be but, unfortunately, we suspect Doctor Who fans may be disappointed if they think it’s a comeback for Rose Tyler.

But we don’t know for sure.

Watch this space to find out what the announcement is, when we get it…