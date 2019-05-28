What the cast of Gavin and Stacey did next

Christmas has come early this year for comedy fans, as James Corden and Ruth Jones have announced that they’re bringing back their acclaimed BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey for a one-off Christmas special.

The original series followed Gavin (Mathew Horne), from Essex, England, who strikes up a long-distance relationship with Stacey (Joanna Page), from Barry, Wales. The show also followed the impact their romance has on their surrounding friends and family. After a nine-year hiatus, the hour-long special will revisit the original cast, also including Rob Brydon and Alison Steadman.

So, what’s been occurring for the Gavin & Stacey cast in the past nine years? Read on to find out…

James Corden — played Smithy

Who did James Corden play in Gavin & Stacey? Corden played Neil “Smithy” Smith, Gavin’s best friend from Essex. An immature joker, he has a child with Nessa Jenkins following a one-night stand, and talks her out of marrying her boyfriend Dave.

What has James Corden done since Gavin & Stacey? After creating Gavin & Stacey alongside Ruth Jones, Corden went on to win a Tony Award for his performance in One Man, Two Guvnors; host the Brits, Tonys and Grammys; and become host of The Late Late Show across the pond, racking up millions of YouTube hits with his Carpool Karaoke series.

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while… We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

Ruth Jones — played Nessa

Who did Ruth Jones play in Gavin & Stacey? Jones played Stacey’s best mate from Barry, Vanessa “Nessa” Jenkins. Heavily tattooed and with a secretive past, she’s also fiercely loyal and coined the show’s best catchphrases, including “Well lush” and “Oh! What’s occurring?”

What has Ruth Jones done since Gavin & Stacey? In addition to writing and starring in Wales-set comedy drama Stella for Sky1, Jones has starred in various shows including BBC4’s Hattie, and has written a best-selling novel, Never Greener.

Joanna Page — played Stacey

Who did Joanna Page play in Gavin & Stacey? Page played Stacey West, a young woman from Barry, Wales, who begins speaking to Gavin every day on the phone at work, before beginning a long-distance relationship with him. The couple married, and the New Year’s Day 2010 special ended with Stacey announcing that she was pregnant.

What has Joanna Page done since Gavin & Stacey? Since 2010, Page has appeared in various television shows, including BBC1’s The Syndicate and Doctor Who’s ‘The Day of the Doctor’ episode, in addition to the film Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger.

Mathew Horne — played Gavin

Who did Mathew Horne play in Gavin & Stacey? Horne played the eponymous Gavin Shipman, a young man from Essex who falls in love with a young woman from Barry. The series centres around their relationship, and the impact it has on those around them.

What has Mathew Horne done since Gavin & Stacey? Currently set to co-star in the much-anticipated Dad’s Army remake, Horne has starred in shows such as Porters, Agatha Raisin, Miss Marple and Death in Paradise.

Rob Brydon — played Uncle Bryn

Who did Rob Brydon play in Gavin & Stacey? Brydon played Uncle Bryn, a bachelor who lives across the street from Stacey and his sister-in-law, Stacey’s mum Gwen. He’s haunted by an unspecified incident that took place on a fishing trip with his nephew.

What has Rob Brydon done since Gavin & Stacey? The presenter of BBC1’s comedy panel show Would I Lie to You?, comedian Brydon frequently appears on shows such as Live at the Apollo, QI and Have I Got News For You. He’s also starred opposite Steve Coogan in three series of The Trip and been in a number of films.

Alison Steadman — played Pam

Who did Alison Steadman play in Gavin & Stacey? Steadman played Gavin’s doting and house-proud mum, Pam Shipman. She loves Camila Parker Bowles, pretends to be vegetarian (at least in Gwen’s company) and her catchphrase is, “Oh my Christ!”

What has Alison Steadman done since Gavin & Stacey? Steadman recently starred in comedy Hold The Sunset, Butterfly, and reunited with fellow Gavin & Stacey star Sheridan Smith in BBC drama Care. She’s also appeared in Orphan Black and Inside No. 9, and made a guest appearance on The Archers.

Larry Lamb — played Mick

Who did Larry Lamb play in Gavin & Stacey? Lamb played Michael “Mick” Shipman, Gavin’s father. He runs his own company and is happy to indulge his wife Pam’s Princes Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles fantasies…

What has Larry Lamb done since Gavin & Stacey? Lamb played Ted Case in the long-running series New Tricks, Pitching In, Love & Marriage, and also appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016.

Sheridan Smith — played Ruth

Who did Sheridan Smith play in Gavin & Stacey? Smith played Ruth Smith, Smithy’s mouthy younger sister.

What has Sheridan Smith done since Gavin & Stacey? Following Gavin & Stacey, Smith went on to win Bafta and Olivier awards for roles in dramas including Cilla and Mrs Biggs. She’s appeared on the West End stage in shows like Legally Blonde and Funny Girl, and more recently she starred BBC drama Care and in the ITV drama series Cleaning Up.

It’s not yet confirmed whether Smith will star in the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

The hour-long Gavin & Stacey special will air Christmas 2019 on BBC1