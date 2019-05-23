Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Viewers want Keeley Hawes to “win all the awards” for Summer of Rockets

Viewers want Keeley Hawes to “win all the awards” for Summer of Rockets

Keeley Hawes stars as the mysterious wife of a Tory MP in Stephen Poliakoff's new BBC2 drama

Summer of Rockets pic

Stephen Poliakoff drama Summer of Rockets blasted onto our screens on Wednesday night – and viewers thought Keeley Hawes’ performance was on another planet.

Advertisement

The Durrells and Bodyguard star plays Kathleen Shaw, the wife of a Tory MP who befriends inventor and hearing aid manufacturer Samuel Petrukhin (Toby Stephens). Kathleen makes her debut in episode one, impressing fans with an award-worthy performance.

Twitter users were full of praise for Keeley Hawes…

Although when Kathleen was forced to make an impromptu speech and fill in time when her husband Richard Shaw MP (Linus Roache) went AWOL just before he was due on stage, one fan had flashbacks to Julia Montague in Bodyguard:

Keeley Hawes, Bodyguard (BBC1 trailer screenshot, EH)
Keeley Hawes, Bodyguard (BBC)

But Keeley Hawes was far from the only good thing about Summer of Rockets. In fact, there was high praise all round…

Advertisement

Summer of Rockets will continue on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC2. The entire series is available on BBC iPlayer now.

Tags

All about Summer of Rockets

Summer of Rockets pic
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

SUMMER OF ROCKETS

Summer of Rockets creator’s real-life childhood inspired the BBC Cold War drama

SUMMER OF ROCKETS

Meet the cast of Summer of Rockets

Getty, BBC

The best TV shows airing in 2019

EMMA APPLETON as FEEF SYMONDS and LUKE TREADAWAY as HUGH FENTON

Meet the cast of Channel 4 spy thriller Traitors