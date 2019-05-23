Viewers want Keeley Hawes to “win all the awards” for Summer of Rockets

Stephen Poliakoff drama Summer of Rockets blasted onto our screens on Wednesday night – and viewers thought Keeley Hawes’ performance was on another planet.

The Durrells and Bodyguard star plays Kathleen Shaw, the wife of a Tory MP who befriends inventor and hearing aid manufacturer Samuel Petrukhin (Toby Stephens). Kathleen makes her debut in episode one, impressing fans with an award-worthy performance.

Twitter users were full of praise for Keeley Hawes…

I am dead! Actually dead! What a phenomenal performance!!! Keeley Hawes really rocks!!!💥🔥💥#SummerofRockets 🚀 — Louisa🦋 (@kkhawes) May 23, 2019

ALL THE AWARDS FOR MISS KEELEY HAWES AND SUMMER OF ROCKETS #SummerofRockets — 𝘌 𝘥𝘰𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘔 𝘠 ™️ (@HawesandSpicy) May 23, 2019

I thought Summer of Rockets (BBC2) tonight was excellent. Gripping and thought provoking with excellent performances from Toby Stephens, Keeley Hawes (ain't she gorgeous?) and the little boy. — David Stuart Davies (@DStuartDavies) May 22, 2019

I truly believe that @Misskeeleyhawes is quite simply one of the greatest actresses this country – possibly the world – has ever known. Once again giving us all a masterclass in screen acting. Give this woman an #OBE #summerofrockets @BBC — Neil Stuke (@NeilStuke) May 22, 2019

Although when Kathleen was forced to make an impromptu speech and fill in time when her husband Richard Shaw MP (Linus Roache) went AWOL just before he was due on stage, one fan had flashbacks to Julia Montague in Bodyguard:

Careful @Misskeeleyhawes last time you stood on a stage making a speech it didn’t end well 💥#SummerOfRockets — Claire Cheshire (@ClaireCheshire) May 22, 2019

But Keeley Hawes was far from the only good thing about Summer of Rockets. In fact, there was high praise all round…

the acting, the writing, directing, costumes, music, cinematography- everything was just PERFECT #SummerOfRockets — libs (@libbyodowd) May 23, 2019

Stephen Poliakoff’s Summer of Rockets is superb. 6 weeks of a wonderful production on BBC2. Loved every minute of it. Script, actors, settings. Gripping. pic.twitter.com/KP0RhpKDMm — SJJ (@SusanJe23074261) May 23, 2019

Blimey, Summer of Rockets absolutely yelled off the launchpad and is heading straight for the stars. @Misskeeleyhawes provided an acting masterclass and the writing, performance, cinematography and direction all work beautifully as a piece. Such integrity of purpose and vision — Simon Craven (@Simon_Craven) May 22, 2019

What a stunning drama. The acting is absolutely superlative. Can't wait till next episode! #SummerOfRockets — joanna young (@joannayoung6) May 22, 2019

Summer of Rockets will continue on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC2. The entire series is available on BBC iPlayer now.