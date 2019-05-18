Accessibility Links

John Barrowman taught David Tennant to floss and it did not go well

The Torchwood actor gave his Doctor Who co-star a dance lesson at Mega-Con

David Tennant and John Barrowman, Instagram

Merry Christmas, Doctor Who fans. Okay, it’s May but it might as well be the festive season because this video is better than any present you’ve ever asked for.

David Tennant and John Barrowman reunited recently at Mega-Con, a fan convention taking place in Orlando, Florida. The Doctor Who co-stars are good friends and posed for these adorable pictures the last time they hung out at a Comic-Con event, so we were hoping for something special this time around. And boy did they deliver.

Barrowman – a veteran on the fan circuit – is known for his flamboyant performances and dance moves, so it should come as no surprise that he’s an expert flosser.

David Tennant is an award-winning actor, famed for his roles in Broadchurch, Jessica Jones and, of course, his four-and-a-half-year tenure on Doctor Who. But dancing? Well, he’s not so good at that…

How do we know? This frankly awesome video of Barrowman attempting to teach his friend how to floss. You’ll note that the Captain Jack actor is a pro, nailing his movement and rhythm. Tennant, meanwhile, spends the entire video looking a bit like a drunk grandma recovering from a hip replacement.

Enjoying his superior flossing abilities, Barrowman shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption: “You might be the Doctor but I’m Captain Jack Flosser,” along with the hashtag #groovingwhovian.

And he wasn’t the only one amused by his co-star’s valiant dad-dancing…

Better luck next time, David.

