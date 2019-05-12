Meet the cast of The Durrells series four

After years of Corfu adventures, the fourth series of The Durrells is set to be the show’s last.

Advertisement

The light-hearted Sunday night drama will be drawing to a close, following in the footsteps of the real-life Durrells who moved back to Britain during the advent of World War Two.

But there’s still plenty of adventure to be had on the Greek island paradise in the show’s remaining eight episodes – and one final chance for love to blossom between Louisa and Spiro…

Here are the characters appearing in series four – and the stars who play them:

Keeley Hawes plays Louisa Durrell

Who is Louisa Durrell? Louisa has been charge of the Durrell brood after her husband died in 1928, deciding to move her unruly family to Corfu just a few years later. Now well-versed in life on the Greek island, Louisa is proud to have turned the family home into a guesthouse – but still finds herself pining for an old flame…

What else has Keeley Hawes starred in? A much-loved and accomplished actress, Hawes first shot to fame in the raunchy BBC adaptation of Tipping the Velvet in 2002, before going on to star in Spooks and Life on Mars spin-off Ashes to Ashes. As well as appearing in Line of Duty and The Missing, one of Hawes’ biggest roles to date was fairly recent, starring as ruthlessly ambitious Home Secretary Julia Montague in Jed Mercurio’s smash-hit BBC thriller Bodyguard. She’ll next be seen in Summer of Rockets and Year of the Rabbit.

Who are the guest stars in the final episode of The Durrells?

The last ever episode of The Durrells features cameo appearances from some faces which will be familiar to long-time fans. Watch out for Barbara Flynn as Aunt Hermione (from beyond the grave), as well as Ulric Von Der Esch as Sven – Louisa Durrells’ love interest and one-time fiancé from the first series who turned out to be gay.

Alexis Georgoulis plays Spiro Halikiopoulos

Who is Spiro Halikiopoulos? Dashing driver Spiro has been a rock for the Durrells ever since they first arrived in Corfu, and we saw him grow extremely close to Louisa in the last series. However, their will-they-won’t-they relationship cooled off in the finale when Spiro’s estranged wife returned to the island. But judging by the long, wistful glances between the pair, there’s still plenty of unfinished business to sort through in the last series.

What else has Alexis Georgoulis starred in? A star in his native Greece, Georgoulis first came to attention in Greek television series Eisai to Tairi mou (which roughly translates to You Are My Soulmate) in 2002, and has been in demand since, also working as a producer. His international work also includes 2009 romantic comedy Driving Aphrodite – the film, co-starring Nia Vardolos, sees a Greek American trying to adapt to life in Athens.

Josh O’Connor plays Larry Durrell

Who is Larry Durrell? The eldest child of the Durrell brood, Larry is a novelist – when he can be bothered to commit to his typewriter, as he enjoys embroiling himself in his family’s hair-brained schemes. But could the fourth series finally be the time for Larry to realise he really has to grow up? A mysterious visitor to the guesthouse sets him thinking…

What else has Josh O’Connor starred in? After his first role in a 2012 episode of Lewis, O’Connor starred alongside Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant as Donaghy in 2016 film Florence Foster Jenkins. His part in 2017 film God’s Own Country saw him scoop a British Independent Film Award for Best Actor and a Bafta Rising Star nomination.

He has also appeared in Ripper Street as PC Bobby Grace, and as Marius Pontmercy in BBC’s recent ambitious remake of Les Miserables. O’Connor has since confirmed that he will be playing Prince Charles in the next two series of Netflix biopic The Crown.

Milo Parker plays Gerry Durrell

Who is Gerry Durrell? The youngest of the Durrells, precocious animal-lover Gerry is keen to up the ante in his plans to create his own zoo in the guest house. The new series sees him bring home a barn own called Ulysses which he hopes will serve as a new mascot. However, the final series teases we will see a new side to Gerry, as his blossoming relationship with Galini from the third series begins to develop into something more.

What else has Milo Parker starred in? Aged only 16, Parker has already starred in a series of films. Following his first outing in 2014 independent British film Robot Overlords, it was his performance as Roger Munro in 2015’s Mr Holmes alongside Ian McKellen which saw him nominated for a Critics’ Choice Movie Award. His most recent part outside The Durrells was as Hugh Apiston in Tim Burton’s fantasy film Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

Daisy Waterstone plays Margo Durrell

Who is Margo Durrell? The flighty Margo has her sights set on starting her own beauty business in the new series, having drifted somewhat from the once close-knit Durrell family. As she finds herself increasingly left out of her brothers’ schemes, Margo decides to set out solo…

What else has Daisy Waterstone starred in? Having made her television debut in Silent Witness in 2014, Waterstone has turned to films in more recent years, having starred alongside Kit Harington and Alicia Vikander in Testament of Youth. She also appeared alongside another Game of Thrones star, Maisie Williams, in 2015 docu-thriller Cyberbully.

Who plays Margo’s love interests in The Durrells?

Pavlos, who is played by Nikos Orestis Chaniotakis, first appeared in series two when Margo fell for him. Unfortunately for her, he is a monk – and is therefore celibate.

Nikos, played by Ioannis Tsoumarakis, is a new addition to the cast for series four. He met Margo on a train across Europe.

Zoltan, who is played by Merch Husey, made his debut in series two. She gave him the boot when she became fed up of his arrogance and boastfulness, but he returned in series three to try and win her heart. He later left Corfu.

Callum Woodhouse plays Leslie Durrell

Who is Leslie Durrell? After discovering he was not the father of Daphne’s baby, Leslie has now “reverted back to his more basic self,” taking more interest in shooting after losing his job at the police station. But it seems the second oldest Durrell is still struggling after his fling, and a meeting with Daphne reignites old emotions…

What else has Callum Woodhouse starred in? With TV roles including Josh Marsden in Cold Feet and a brief appearance in Father Brown, Woodhouse has also starred in a series of movies, including 2017 drama B&B.

Miles Jupp plays Basil

Who is Basil? Referred to by Gerry as “Britain’s worst lawyer”, hapless Basil is visiting his cousin Louisa as he holidays in Corfu. But what was thought to be a brief visit is now looking a little more long-term, with Basil now paying for his room in the guesthouse – and expecting certain perks for it.

What else has Miles Jupp starred in? Comedian Jupp initially started out on children’s TV show Balamory, before appearing on comedy panel shows including Have I Got News for You and Mock the Week. His acting roles include starring as Nigel McCall in Tom Hollander’s Rev, John Duggan in The Thick of It, playing Matt in Jack Dee’s Bad Move and lending his voice to the rabbit Blackberry in 2018’s Watership Down. He hosts The News Quiz on Radio 4.

Olivia Lebedeva-Alexopoulou plays Galini

Who is Galini? Gerry’s friend and love interest, who we first met in series three. She is also passionate about nature, and shares his feelings about animal welfare.

What else has Olivia Lebedeva-Alexopoulou starred in? The young actress recently provided voice work for the video game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Anna Savva plays Lugaretzia

Who is Lugaretzia? The Durrells’ long-serving and long-suffering housemaid is back for the show’s fourth series. They hired her remarkably cheap services in series one and she has worked for them ever since. But will Lugaretzia become more of a hypochondriac than ever as the family home turns into a guesthouse?

What else has Anna Savva starred in? Savva has appeared in a series of small roles in popular TV shows, including parts in EastEnders and Law & Order: UK.

Elli Tringou plays Daphne

Who is Daphne? Previously one of Leslie’s three girlfriends on the island, Daphne shocked Leslie in series three when she told him she was pregnant with his baby. While it was initially a shock, he came around to the idea and embraced his future as a father. However, Daphne then broke Leslie’s heart when she rejected his proposal and said that the baby was not his after all. Still, there seems to be more than a remnant of feeling between them, with the two sharing a moment in the town centre. Could their romance be rekindled?

What else has Elli Tringou starred in? Greek actor Tringou made her debut in 2016 Greek film Suntan and has since starred in a series of Greek TV shows. Her credits also include 2018 German comedy Just Push Abuba.

Yorgos Karamihos plays Theo Stephanides

Who is Theo Stephanides? The local doctor is a close friend of the family. He first befriended Gerry and acted as his mentor, introducing him to the rich fauna and flora on the island.

What else has Yorgos Karamihos starred in? An actor, director and acting teacher in Greece, Karamihos has an exhaustive list of television and film credits in his native language.

Lucy Black plays Florence

Who is Florence? The British wife of Dr Petrides (Alexis Conran), Florence has also grown close to the family. The fourth series sees Florence’s wild, frizzy new hair give Margo the inspiration to start her own hair and beauty salon on the island.

What else has Lucy Black starred in? As well as starring as Hatty Laggan in 2016 drama Jericho, Black has had a series of smaller roles in a range of popular dramas, including Waterloo Road, Wire in the Blood and Grantchester.

James Cosmo plays Captain Creech

Who is Captain Creech? When untrustworthy rogue Captain Creech appears in The Durrells, things tend to go wrong. He first appeared in series one, and we last saw him in series three.

What else has James Cosmo starred in? Scottish actor James Cosmo has appeared in films including Highlander, Braveheart, Trainspotting, Troy, Wonder Woman, and The Chronicles of Narnia. He played Jeor Mormont in Game of Thrones, while other TV credits include Shetland, The Collection, SS-GB, and Hold the Sunset. Aside from more than 200 screen acting credits, he has also competed in Celebrity Big Bother in 2017 – finishing in fourth place.

Marina Aslanoglou plays Spiro’s wife Dimitra

Who is Dimitra? Spiro’s wife. In the previous series Dimitra left Spiro, taking the children with her; now she’s back, but the wounds to their marriage clearly have not healed. Dimitra is well aware of the attraction between her husband and “Mrs Durrells”, even though this is the first time the two have come face to face, and she is determined to make their picnic to Kalimi as awkward as possible.

What else has Marina Aslanoglou starred in? The Greek actress has appeared on the stage and in a handful of Greek TV shows.

Felicity Montagu and Jeff Rawle play Prue and Geoffrey

Who are Prue and Geoffrey? Louisa Durrell’s cousins, who are humourless, dull and easily scandalised. They live a life of routine in a small Dorset village, and it is a big shock to them when Margo turns up on their doorstep with a couple of suitcases.

What else has Felicity Montagu starred in? English actress Felicity Montagu recently starred as Lynn Benfield in This Time with Alan Partridge, a role she first played in 1997. You may also have seen her in Vanity Fair, Sally4Ever, Butterfly, or Bridget Jones’s Diary.

What else has Jeff Rawle starred in? Jeff Rawle played Cedric’s dad Amos Diggory in Harry Potter, and is also known for playing the long-suffering George Dent in Drop the Dead Donkey and Silas Blissett in Hollyoaks.

Alex Macqueen plays Colonel Ribbindane

Who is Colonel Ribbindane? An unusual man who arrives at the Durrells’ guest house in episode two. The Colonel is a World War One veteran with a newly-discovered passion for hunting, and he immediately recruits Leslie to arrange an expedition to shoot wild boar.

What else has Alex Macqueen starred in? The actor is a familiar face on our screens, having made appearances in films and TV showing including Silent Witness, Eric, Ernie and Me, The Thick of It, In the Loop, The Wrong Door and The Inbetweeners. He was Keith Greene in Holby City and recently played David in Sally4Ever.

Konstantinos Symsiris plays Lazaros Vangelatos

Who is Lazaros Vangelatos? Joining the first episode of the fourth series, the mysterious Lazaros is the Durrells’ first official guest in the guesthouse. While he claims to be a writer, it soon transpires there’s more to Mr Vangelatos than meets the eye.

What else has Konstantinos Symsiris starred in? This appears to be the Greek actor’s first role. Before graduating from the Royal Academy in Dramatic Arts in 2017, he starred in a series of plays while at drama school.

Kostas Krommydas plays the Superintendent

Who is the Superintendent? The chief police officer is now harbouring a fairly sizeable crush on Louisa, after she flirted with him to help out friend Sven, who was behind bars as part of a crackdown on homosexuality. But despite his sweet spot for Louisa, the Durrells quickly fall foul of the Superintendent, after news spreads that the family may be up to no good in their guesthouse.

What else has Kostas Krommydas starred in? The Greek actor has starred in a series of Greek-language TV series and films, having been a regular on TV screens in Greece since 1992.

Advertisement

The Durrells continues on Sundays at 8pm on ITV