This amazing Game of Thrones fan theory says baby dragons will attack Kings Landing

Things are not going too well for Daenerys Targaryen right now. Her friend and confidant Missandei is dead, her closest advisors are wondering if her nephew Jon Snow might have a better claim to the throne and the Game of Thrones Khaleesi is now two out of three dragons down.

After the Night King javelined Viserion, and Rhaegal was recently shot down by Euron Greyjoy, the prospective queen only has one fire-breathing beast, Drogon, at her disposal.

Or does she?

One genius fan has theorised that a swarm of baby dragons could soon be fighting for #TeamTargaryen – and it’s this that has Greyjoy looking so shocked in the episode five trailer.

This theory harks back to the show’s fifth season, in which Drogon went missing for several episodes before returning to rescue Daenerys from the Sons of the Harpy. While it was assumed Drogon spent his time flying around the Valyrian Peninsula, munching on goats and annoying shepherds, what if the dragon was also laying eggs? And what if he was really killing all that livestock to feed his newborn children?

At this point, one obvious question arises: isn’t Drogon a male? Well, maybe not. Although a little embarrassing for Khal Drogo, the Dothraki leader who the dragon was named after, it’s possible Drogon is actually female.

There’s no real way to tell with dragons, after all. And as Redditor Justzxcvbnm points out, the Thrones books mention Vermax, a dragon that was thought to be male, who ended up laying several eggs.

Also, there might not be a way to define a dragon’s sex – they could even change sex if needed. And, just like the Komodo Dragon, a Thrones dragon might be able to self-fertilise its eggs.

Of course, there are other explanations for why Euron Greyjoy is looking so scared of a bright light in the episode trailer – maybe Drogon is sporting some shiny new bolt-resisting armour. However, there’s little denying how awesome it would be to witness a bunch of baby beasts flying out of the sun, Daenerys riding Drogon at the helm, to avenge their dragon uncles.

Even against the Golden Company, the Grandma of Dragons could be in for a huge win.

Game of Thrones continues on NOW TV and Sky Atlantic on Mondays at 2am and 9pm