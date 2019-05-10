When is The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco on TV? Who’s in the cast? Is it a spin-off?

The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco follows the story of former World War Two code-breakers Millie (Rachael Stirling) and Jean (Julie Graham) as they set off on a new murder-solving mission which takes them all the way to California.

This ITV and BritBox series is a spin-off of the original British miniseries The Bletchley Circle (2012-14), in which we saw how a group of remarkable and talented women fought hard to escape the return to mundanity post-WWII.

The spin-off first aired in 2018; after a mid-season break, the second part starts on Friday 26 April at 9pm on ITV.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco…

When is The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco on TV?

CONFIRMED – The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco will now return to ITV on Friday 3rd May 2019 at 9pm.

Eight-part drama The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco began on ITV on 25th July 2018 and BritBox in the United States on 26th July 2018. However, we only got to see four episodes – meaning there are four episodes left to air.

In Australia, the series began on ABC on Saturday 30 March 2019 at 7:31pm.

Who stars in The Bletchley Circle – and have the original cast returned?

Julie Graham returns to our screens as Jean McBrian, as does Rachael Stirling playing Millie Harcourt.

But Anna Maxwell Martin has not reprised her role as Susan Gray, and Sophie Rundle, Hattie Morahan and Faye Marsay are also absent.

Instead, Crystal Balint (Prison Break), Chanelle Peloso (Level Up), Jennifer Spence (Van Helsing) and Ben Cotton (The X-Files) have all joined the series.

What is The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco about?

The spin-off, set three years after the last Bletchley Circle series, follows Julie and Millie as they go to San Francisco to investigate the death of a close friend. They are joined by US code-breakers Iris (Crystal Balint) and Hailey (Chanelle Peloso), who – like their British counter-parts – feel undervalued, under-appreciated and cast away after the war.

The women face adversity, both in the face of the perpetrators of the crimes, and from the patriarchal 1950s society they work in.

With no friends other than their fellow code-breakers, and thousands of miles away from home, just how will Julie and Millie solve the murder of their friend?

Where are the original stars of The Bletchley Circle now?

Anna Maxwell Martin and Sophie Rundle have not returned as Susan and Lucy. Here’s what they have been up to instead.

The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco is back on our screens on Friday 26 April at 9pm on ITV