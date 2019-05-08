Line of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston went dancing on their joint birthday

Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure and Martin Compston share a birthday – and they celebrated it this year with a night out on the town.

The stars of the BBC1 hit police drama, who play anti-corruption officers Kate Fleming and Steve Arnott, posted messages to each other on Twitter to mark their joint birthday, including footage of the duo dancing.

Friendship goals.

McClure’s post, below, shows a video of herself and Martin dancing to Jess Glynne’s All I Am on a night out, with the words: “Who better to share my birthday with!! Happy Birthday partner in crime.”

Who better to share my birthday with!! Happy Birthday partner in crime @martin_compston #29 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/WBguXdAb22 — Vicky McClure (@Vicky_McClure) May 8, 2019

Compston, meanwhile, shared a slapstick gif of him and Vicky pulling guns on each other, and wrote: “A massive happy birthday to the bestest partner against crime on the telly @Vicky_McClure. PS never draw on a Notts girl.”

A massive happy birthday to the bestest partner against crime on the telly @Vicky_McClure ❤️ PS never draw on a notts girl pic.twitter.com/EiTCv95ePd — martin compston (@martin_compston) May 8, 2019

The official Line of Duty Twitter account also marked the occasion: “Happy Birthday to the duo themselves,” reads the tweet.

“Have a fantastic day. Don’t do anything Steve wouldn’t do.”

Happy Birthday to the duo themselves. Have a fantastic day @Vicky_Mcclure and @Martin_Compston. Don't do anything Steve wouldn't do. 😉 #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/t8inQJMDW4 — Line of Duty (@Line_of_duty) May 8, 2019

Series five of Line of Duty came to an explosive end last Sunday, but McClure can currently be seen in her new documentary Our Dementia Choir on BBC1.