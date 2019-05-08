We’ll put it out there now: it’s going to take a miracle for Georgia to win the Eurovision Song Contest this year. Even more than the UK taking the top spot.

Advertisement

The country is set to finish at the bottom, according to most bookmakers, so it’s unlikely you’ll see singer Oto Nemsadze in the final.

But that doesn’t mean you don’t want to learn more about him and his rather drab coat, right guys?

Guys?

Who is Georgia’s Eurovision entry Oto Nemsadze?

Nemsadze has featured in a lot of talent contests you’ll know about. Well, Eastern European versions of competitions you’ll know about, anyway.

The intense singer first broke onto the scene by winning Geostar, the Georgian version of Pop Idol, in 2011. This was then followed by a stint on The Voice of Ukraine in 2017, where Nemsadze finished as runner-up.

Then he tried competing in the Georgian Eurovision national finals in 2017, but finished 11th out of 25 contestants.

It’s after that he returned to Georgia’ version of Pop Idol, a competition he won again. His prize? Representing his country at Eurovision.

What is Georgia’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Oto Nemsadze will perform Keep on Going on the Eurovision stage. It’s very dramatic.

What will Georgia’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

It’s very likely that no matter how hot it gets at Eurovision, Oto Nemsadze will perform the entire song in his signature coat. Probably with a scary-sounding male choir behind him for the full ominous effect.

What are the odds of Georgia winning Eurovision 2019?

Very very low. Alongside Montenegro, they’re favourites to finish bottom in the semi-finals.

How did Georgia do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Unfortunately, the country’s Ethno-Jazz Band Iriao failed to live up to their brilliant name, finishing absolute bottom in their semi-final.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 18th May 2019