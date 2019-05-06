Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 trailer teases another massive battle

Game of Thrones’ battle-heavy final season continues – and as the focus shifts to the war for the Iron Throne, the trailer for season eight episode five suggests that the clash between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Carke) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) will come to a dramatic head.

As the armies prepare for war, the trailer gives us a sneak peek at several key characters including Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), a smug-looking Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk).

War ships gather for battle – and there are some ominous looks at the cloudy sky.

Daenerys herself may not appear in this brief trailer, but Emilia Clarke recently warned fans to prepare for the fifth episode, revealing it was “bigger” than the Battle of Winterfell.

“I mean four and five and six, they’re all insane, but… Find the biggest TV you can,” she said.