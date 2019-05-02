Veronica Mars is back – and armed with a taser – to save spring breakers in season 4 trailer

Kristen Bell reprises her role as private investigator Veronica Mars in the new, action-packed season four trailer.

In 2018, it was confirmed that the fan-favourite TV series that starred Bell as a teen sleuth would be returning to screens, following a successful crowdsourced movie in 2014 that followed the main series’ cancellation in 2007.

The new trailer, which features an appearance from Whiplash star JK Simmons as an ex-con, follows the titular heroine on a mission to save spring breakers from bombings in the fictional town of Neptune, California.

“Mystery. Parties. Scandal. Corruption. Season 4’s gonna be the most explosive one yet,” Bell teased on Instagram.

Most of the original series’ main cast are coming back, including Enrico Colantoni as Veronica’s father Keith Mars, Percy Daggs as Veronica’s best friend Wallace, Francis Capra as former biker gang member Weevil, Ryan Hansen as rich kid Dick Casablancas, and Jason Dohring as Veronica’s recurring love interest Logan Echolls.

Dreamgirls star Dawnn Lewis joins the cast as police chief Marcia Langdon, Orange is the New Black’s Tyler Alvarez as biker gang member Juan-Diego De La Cruz, and Veep’s Patton Oswalt as a true crime buff.

The eight-episode revival is set to debut on Hulu on 26th July, but it is not yet known when and where the series will air in the UK.

Veronica Mars season one to three are currently available on Amazon Video.