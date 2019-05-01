Captain Jack BECOMES the Doctor for new Doctor Who story

John Barrowman has long been a fan-favourite star of the Doctor Who universe – but could he actually play the Doctor himself?

That’s the question raised in a new Big Finish audio adventure starring Barrowman, which will see his dashing Time Agent Captain Jack Harkness forced to take on the Time Lord’s mantle – specifically, the many coloured coat of Colin Baker’s Sixth Doctor – when his old friend is incapacitated.

Called Piece of Mind and written by James Goss, the new audio story will form one of three parts of The Lives of Captain Jack Volume Two, which also sees Barrowman’s Jack Harkness head to the trenches of the First World War and tackle, er, fake news.

“As we had such a great time doing the first volume it seemed a lovely idea to do another,” Goss said of the new collection of stories, which he also produced.

“Amazingly, John managed to find time for us AND capture a nation’s heart in the jungle. Hearing him face off against Colin Baker’s Doctor is the joy we’ve all been waiting for.”

See below for a full list of synopses for the new Captain Jack adventures – and a RadioTimes.com-exclusive shot of Barrowman trying out Baker’s iconic costume…

Piece of Mind by James Goss When the Sixth Doctor falls dying into his arms, Jack must carry on in his place. Is the universe ready for a whole new kind of Doctor? What Have I Done? by Guy Adams On the battlefields of World War I, something is hunting in the trenches. Jack must try and save the life of a wounded soldier. Driving Miss Wells by James Goss Alien invasions, stolen planets and burning skies – Newsreader Trinity Wells used to tell everyone the world was ending. One day she stopped believing it. Will her new chauffeur change her mind?

The Lives of Captain Jack Volume Two will be released in June 2019