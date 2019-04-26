Les Mis viewers praise David Oyelowo for making them feel sympathy for Javert

BBC1’s adaptation of Victor Hugo’s epic novel Les Misérables concluded on Sunday night, and although the six-part series boasted a seriously starry cast, viewers were impressed by one actor’s performance in particular: David Oyelowo as antagonist Javert, a police inspector obsessed with apprehending the escaped convict and novel’s hero, Jean Valjean (played by Dominic West).

The series finale saw Valjean pass up the chance to kill Javert, leaving the inspector to call into question everything he’d so vehemently believed. Despairing, he jumped into the Seine.

Viewers took to social media to praise Oyelowo for his “superb” performance, with one viewer adding that the Selma actor “stole every scene” as Javert.

The @BBCOne telling of #LesMisérables was phenomenal. Well done all involved. Even bigger well done to #DavidOyelowo who’s Javert stole every scene 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Giles 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@GGreets) February 4, 2019

Superb performance by #DavidOyelowo a great actor for those who said how good he was in #LesMiserables particularly #lesmiserablesending and also said wanted to see more of his work go find and watch #Selma which should be compulsory viewing in schools — June V P (@JpJune66) February 4, 2019

“What utterly magnificent casting is David Oyelowo as Javert. Inspired,” Cheryl Clifford posted on Twitter.

What utterly magnificent casting is David Oyelowo as Javert. Inspired. #LesMiserables #davidoyelowo — Cheryl Clifford (@CherylC31318409) February 3, 2019

“David Oyelowo’s intense portrayal of Javert has been one of the best in the history of #LesMisérables,” another viewer posted.

David Oyelowo’s intense portrayal of Javert has been one of the best in the history of #LesMisérables. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/DH2w55Qblx — Meghan Stabler (@MeghanStabler) February 3, 2019

“David Oyelowo [is an] amazing actor for making me feel sympathy for Javert, incredible scene,” Heather Roberts wrote.

David Oyelowo amazing actor for making me feel sympathy for Javert, incredible scene #LesMiserables — Heather Roberts (@Hevva_87) February 3, 2019

“Of all the actors I’ve seen play Javert, including Malkovich, I have to say that David Oyelowo really made me detest Javert the most and yet I’m feeling so sorry for him right now. Fantastic acting by him throughout this entire BBC miniseries,” Carina Price said.

Of all the actors I've seen play Javert, including Malkovich, I have to say that David Oyelowo really made me detest Javert the most and yet I'm feeling so sorry for him right now. Fantastic acting by him throughout this entire BBC miniseries. #LesMiserables — Carina Price (@carina_price) February 3, 2019

David Oyelowo, absolutely incredible portrayal of Javert. I've loved watching this. #LesMiserables — Kellie Llewellyn (@KellieLouise) February 3, 2019

If you missed out on BBC1’s Les Misérables you can catch up on all six episodes on BBC iPlayer here.

This article was originally published on 4 February 2019