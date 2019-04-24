Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Simon Cowell on The X Factor revamp: “There has been so much emphasis on the judges we’ve lost sight of the contestants”

Simon Cowell on The X Factor revamp: “There has been so much emphasis on the judges we’ve lost sight of the contestants”

The music mogul wants to focus on the real stars of the show in the two new X Factor formats

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell has admitted that The X Factor “lost sight of its contestants” in recent years, saying the show’s focus on the judging panel is “complete nonsense.”

Advertisement

The music mogul, 59, has shelved The X Factor’s usual civilian version this year in favour of two shorter spin-offs, an ‘all-star’ edition which sees former contestants compete and a celebrity edition.

With the contestants expected to be of a higher profile, Cowell is hoping the emphasis will now be firmly on who’s taking part rather than who’s issuing the critique.

The X Factor 2018 judges: Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell

His change in focus comes as former X Factor stars Ayda Field and Robbie Williams announced they were stepping down from the programme, with remaining judge Louis Tomlinson’s place in the show looking increasingly uncertain.

“I am going to be really honest with you – and this is no disrespect to Robbie or anyone else who has been on the panel – my focus this year is mainly about the people who are coming on the show to compete,” Cowell told The Sun.

“I’m probably talking myself out of a job here, but I think there has been so much emphasis on the judges.”

He continued, “We’ve lost sight of the contestants. It got crazy, I never thought this would happen 20 years ago, when I started this show, that we would be talking more about the judges than the contestants, it’s complete nonsense.

“Somehow that’s the way it’s gone. So that’s why me and Rob were talking, and he could see where I was coming from. It’s about getting the right people to come on the show, that was it.”

No celebrities have been confirmed for the new edition of the X Factor, but Gemma Collins, Megan McKenna and Amanda Holden have all been rumoured to be taking part.

Cowell has previously urged fellow Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams to compete, saying it would be “amazing”.

But no matter who is involved, Cowell is keen to make the celebrity version of the show as serious as the civilian one – reportedly wanting to offer the winner a proper record deal.

“In the same way Pete Waterman made Kylie and Jason musical stars, and what I did with Robson and Jerome, I’d like to think through the process we’ll find someone who can sell records rather than just doing the show as a stunt,” he told The Mirror.

Advertisement

The X Factor returns to ITV later this year 

Tags

All about The X Factor

Simon Cowell
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

97825

What does the appointment of new ITV Studios boss Kevin Lygo mean for viewers?

Simon Cowell The X Factor

The X Factor judges face a big twist for Six Chair Challenge this year

Simon Cowell on week 2 of The X Factor

Heard it all before? The best – and worst – celebrity singing shows of all time

Louis Walsh The X Factor 2017

Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger quit The X Factor – again