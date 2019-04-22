New BBC comedy Back to Life is filling the Fleabag-shaped hole in people’s lives

Back to Life – a brand new dark comedy on BBC1 and BBC3 – is filling the Fleabag-shaped hole in people’s lives.

The six-part series is created by and stars Daisy Haggard as an ex-convict called Miri who has just left prison after serving an 18-year sentence for a mystery crime.

Lots of viewers have been comparing the show, with its pitch black humour and slightly adrift female lead, to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit Fleabag.

#BackToLife was great tonight. Highly recommended to fill the chasm left by #Fleabag. I'm a little bit in love @daisy_haggard pic.twitter.com/YSfnoExD1N — ❄ Flowerchucker 🇵🇸 (@flowerchucker) April 15, 2019

#BackToLife was really good. Just binged it all and there was definitely a Fleabag vibe with the secret tragedy in the past, complicated but brilliant family and lots of swearing! Well done to @daisy_haggard and the production team #bbc3 — Kvittycat (@kvittycat53) April 15, 2019

Really been missing #fleabag but then tonight #BackToLife has totally blown me away! Such talent, so fresh, so nuanced. Astoundingly amazing. — Charlotte S (@LottieMSmith) April 15, 2019

Caught the first episode and love it. Well written, well cast, edgy, messy and heartfelt. Ticks all the boxes for me and so happy there's something really good to fill the void now that Fleabag is gone. #BackToLife https://t.co/TAsJucYxcT — Kaz (@KarenAyArt) April 15, 2019

Haggard recently told RadioTimes.com that Miri is partly modelled on herself. “In some ways, Miri would be how I would be in some situations,” she said.

“She gets pushed to the floor and bounces back up again, she’s an optimist and she’s positive and essentially not what you would expect from her shocking past.

“I don’t have her shocking past but I share her relentless optimism.”

As well as airing in the Fleabag slot on BBC1, the whole series of Back to Life is also available on BBC3 – and some fans have already binged the entire thing…

Watched all of #BackToLife in one sitting. Such a great watch. @daisy_haggard is amazing. — Lauren Bradley (@laurenbradley) April 15, 2019

I think 11.20pm is a good time to binge @bbcthree #BackToLife yes? Yes ok then let's dive in…. — Rhiannon Jenkins (@Rhi_Jenks) April 15, 2019

And whether they watched just one episode – or flew through all six – many agreed it delivered something special.

#BackToLife on @bbcthree is bloody delicious. Dark and hilarious in equals. Check it out! — Dan Murphy (@HCaulfieldUK) April 15, 2019

Oh. My. God! @daisy_haggard as if I didn’t love you enough! #BackToLife was astonishing. Can’t wait to see next ep! Brilliant stuff from Daisy and @bbcthree Blown away!!! — Charlie Ross (@CharlieRoss99) April 15, 2019

Hugely impressed with the first episode of #BackToLife. I have a feeling that @daisy_haggard has created something really special. Now, do I watch it once a week or just binge the whole lot?! — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) April 15, 2019

Back to Life is available as a boxset on BBC3 on Monday 15th April and airs weekly on BBC1 from on Monday nights at 10.35pm