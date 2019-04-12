Robbie Williams and Ayda Field quit X Factor judging roles

The X Factor judges Robbie Williams and Adya Field have announced that they are quitting the ITV talent show in order to focus on other opportunities — but that they are “gutted” to be leaving the lineup.

The husband and wife pair announced their decision on Williams’ Instagram account, teasing future projects with fellow judge Simon Cowell and stating that they remain “huge fans of the show”.

“We’ve got some very big announcements coming soon – but we can’t reveal all yet. Sadly though it’s impossible to do everything … and we’re gutted to tell you we won’t be able to return to The X Factor this year.

“We will, however, be working on projects with Simon going forward – and as huge fans of the show, we will still be tuning into The X Factor, voting and winding Simon up…”

ANALYSIS – by Kimberley Bond Plans for The X Factor seem to have been thrown into flux again with Robbie Williams’ and Ayda Field’s departure after just one series. The news comes just days after Louis Tomlinson dropped suggested on ITV’s Lorraine that he too wouldn’t be returning for the revamped shows this summer. The X Factor now seems to operate on a revolving door policy when it comes to its judging panel. Each new batch promises to restore the show’s former magic – they’re never quite able to recreate the chemistry from the show’s glory days. Simon, it’s time to face the music – and realise The X Factor as it once was is finished.

Williams and Field’s departure coincides with a major revamp for The X Factor later this year, which will see the main show take a break, with not one but TWO new replacement series, featuring celebrity contestants (think a singing version of Strictly Come Dancing) and former champions.

“The time feels right, and it will be a huge change,” Simon Cowell told The Sun. “We haven’t exactly confirmed the dates or the order of the shows, but essentially there are going to be two versions of X Factor running this year.

“I think it’s going to be huge, it’s the best I’ve felt about this show in years.”