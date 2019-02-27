Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. BBC2’s new Michael Jackson documentary will take a different tack to Leaving Neverland

BBC2’s new Michael Jackson documentary will take a different tack to Leaving Neverland

Michael Jackson: The Rise and Fall will take a broad look at the singer's life and career

Michael Jackson performing circa 1986 (Getty)

A week ahead of the premiere of Channel 4’s controversial Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland, the BBC has announced that it has commissioned its own film about the late pop star.

Advertisement

However, while the much discussed Leaving Neverland is centred around the testimony of two men who have accused Jackson of sexually abusing them as children, Michael Jackson: The Rise and Fall will take a look at the singer’s entire life and career.

It will be directed for BBC2 by filmmaker Jacques Peretti – who has made three previous documentaries about Jackson –  and will explore Jackson’s childhood in Gary, Indiana, in the 1960s, his time in family band The Jackson 5 and the heights of his solo music career, as well as his struggles with fame and the press, and the preparation for his This Is It tour before his death.

“When Jacques Peretti approached us early last year with an idea of making a fourth film about Michael Jackson, there was no doubt that he was uniquely placed to take a broad look at the mysterious and controversial life and reputation of this man,” said BBC2 factual commissioner Mark Bell. “We are looking forward to premiering this film on BBC2 later this year.”

Advertisement

Michael Jackson: The Rise and Fall is set to air on BBC2 later this year

Tags

All about Leaving Neverland: Michael Jackson and Me

Leaving Neverland (C4)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

SANTA MARIA, CA - JUNE 13: Michael Jackson prepares to enter the Santa Barbara County Superior Court to hear the verdict read in his child molestation case June 13, 2005 in Santa Maria, California. After seven days of deliberation the jury has reached a not guilty verdict on all 10 counts in the trial against Michael Jackson. Jackson was charged in a 10-count indictment with molesting a boy, plying him with liquor and conspiring to commit child abduction, false imprisonment and extortion. He pleaded innocent. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian-Pool/Getty Images)

Channel 4 to air controversial new Michael Jackson documentary

Pop singer Michael Jackson gestures as he leaves the Santa Barbara County Courts with his bodyguards for the third day of his child molestation trial. The entertainer faces ten counts of felony molestation of a male minor at his Neverland Ranch. (Photo by Kimberly White/Corbis via Getty Images)

Channel 4 reveals first look at Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland

Leaving Neverland (C4)

Guide When is Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland airing on Channel 4?

Russian Doll

Out now Everything you need to know about Russian Doll on Netflix