BBC2’s new Michael Jackson documentary will take a different tack to Leaving Neverland

A week ahead of the premiere of Channel 4’s controversial Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland, the BBC has announced that it has commissioned its own film about the late pop star.

However, while the much discussed Leaving Neverland is centred around the testimony of two men who have accused Jackson of sexually abusing them as children, Michael Jackson: The Rise and Fall will take a look at the singer’s entire life and career.

It will be directed for BBC2 by filmmaker Jacques Peretti – who has made three previous documentaries about Jackson – and will explore Jackson’s childhood in Gary, Indiana, in the 1960s, his time in family band The Jackson 5 and the heights of his solo music career, as well as his struggles with fame and the press, and the preparation for his This Is It tour before his death.

“When Jacques Peretti approached us early last year with an idea of making a fourth film about Michael Jackson, there was no doubt that he was uniquely placed to take a broad look at the mysterious and controversial life and reputation of this man,” said BBC2 factual commissioner Mark Bell. “We are looking forward to premiering this film on BBC2 later this year.”

Michael Jackson: The Rise and Fall is set to air on BBC2 later this year