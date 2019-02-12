The sporting world pays tribute as World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks dies aged 81

World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks has died at the age of 81.

Banks played for England when the country won the World Cup in 1966 and his dive to save a Pelé goal in 1970 is one of the most famous moments in goalkeeping history.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Gordon passed away peacefully overnight,” his family said.

“We are devastated to lose him but we have so many happy memories and could not have been more proud of him.”

The Sheffield-born player was named Fifa goalkeeper of the year six times and earned 73 caps for England.

He won the League Cup with Stoke and Leicester, before retiring in 1973.

The Match of the Day Twitter account, its host Gary Lineker, Manchester City player Raheem Stirling, former footballer Michael Owen and Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas are among those from the sporting world to pay tribute to Banks on Twitter.

Gordon Banks ❤ pic.twitter.com/ExQx6kw5OP — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 12, 2019

Oh no. Gordon Banks, an absolute hero of mine, and countless others, has died. @England’s World Cup winner was one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, and such a lovely, lovely man. #RIPGordon — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 12, 2019

of course there was THAT save, but its so much more we are mourning today. RIP Gordon Banks. @England legend, your legacy will live on. All my thoughts with the family pic.twitter.com/iyAKdH2Mfm — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) February 12, 2019

Sad to hear that Gordon Banks has passed away at the age of 81.

Had the pleasure of meeting him a number of times and he was one of the game's true gentlemen, not to mention one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/yj4JYZIaag — michael owen (@themichaelowen) February 12, 2019

An absolute legend and a true gentleman. Rest well Gordon Banks. pic.twitter.com/hojWQlyyl9 — Simon Thomas (@SimonThomasSky) February 12, 2019

A World Cup winner, a legend. RIP Gordon Banks 🙏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/P3KqVH0fEJ — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) February 12, 2019

Comedians David Baddiel and John Bishop, as well as BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker have also expressed their sadness at the football star’s death.

Ah. "What a save! Gordon Banks!" …is all the memory needs here. RIP. https://t.co/CRCH2lKvLT — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) February 12, 2019

We’ll see a lot of THAT save from Gordon Banks today but there was so much more to him than that. He was funny, humble and a true gentleman. He will be greatly missed pic.twitter.com/Amvmhg5vnL — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 12, 2019