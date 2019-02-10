Peter Capaldi stars in moving music video for his distant relative, and fans love it

Scottish musician Lewis Capaldi’s latest music video is a little bit different – and not just because it functions as an advert for organ donation charity Live Life Give Life.

Advertisement

No, the real standout part of the video for his song Someone You Loved is that its lead is none other than Lewis’ namesake and distant relative PETER Capaldi, best known for playing the lead role in BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who.

“Despite being related, prior to the video I’d only met Peter once when he came along to a show of mine in London last year,” Lewis said of the former Who star’s involvement, having previously told press that Peter was a second cousin once removed.

“It was such a massive honour getting to work with him and director Phil Beastall over the two days we shot.

“He’s absolutely incredible in the video and I’m so proud of how it turned out.”

In the video, the elder Capaldi plays a bereaved husband who finds some joy when he visits the family of the woman his wife donated her heart to, and is able to listen to her heartbeat one last time.

The song has been streamed more than 75 million times since its release, and fans are already loving the Capaldi family’s video collaboration.

PETER AND LEWIS CAPALDI SAVED 2019 WITH ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SONG AND VIDEOCLIP I'VE EVER WITNESSED. THANK YOU THANK YOU. pic.twitter.com/9XHJRQDIma — valentina (@marshcaps) February 8, 2019

I LOVE PETER CAPALDI SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/VkJWcU1lWx — nicole (@analogcapaldi) February 8, 2019

okay, seriously. peter capaldi is beautiful. so, so beautiful. i don't care what other people say, he's truly beautiful inside and out. his heart is soft and his smile is bright and honest, his acting is brilliant. he's kind. i love him so much. pic.twitter.com/0mRUOw2RVd — ana | SOMEONE YOU LOVED (@oswinwaled) February 8, 2019

Peter Capaldi in Lewis Capaldi’s music video.

Breathe if you agree. — laura ✨ (@DoctoorSherlock) February 8, 2019

Peter Capaldi is such a phenomenal actor. Best Doctor Who ever and this music video is so beautiful 👍 https://t.co/SpAvTStXYR — Joe Hanks (@thehankster_) February 8, 2019

You Vs the Peter Capaldi music video she tells you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/yl3dKYrjCm — kkthedoctor (@kkthedoctor) February 8, 2019

Peter Capaldi is absolutely magnificent. The range of emotions he can portray without saying a word is stunning. He is one of the finest actors the UK has to offer. You cannot turn away watching him on screen. He is mesmerising. pic.twitter.com/bvqEpxbmzZ — ✨ Lizzie ✨ (@lizzie_kristina) February 8, 2019

Me watchin Peter Capaldi in “Someone you loved” by Lewis Capaldi pic.twitter.com/hn8bV9P9RA — memoirs of a GAYsha☀️ (@any_allons_y) February 8, 2019

Advertisement

Looks like two very different groups of fans just got introduced to a new Capaldi they can enjoy.